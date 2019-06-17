The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week June 13 through June 19, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Did you walk under that ominous step-ladder? And then later on you discovered you lost your wallet and then went back to find it right under that ladder? And then—when you began to start your automobile you found it wouldn’t work; the gas tank was empty. And then when you did get going you got a puncture in the first block, a blowout in the next?

“If you did these things and suffered the attending misfortunes, you deserve sympathy.

“For today is Friday, the 13th, the only time the two fateful days meet. And when the black witches clash it is inevitable that misfortune should follow.

“The superstitious look on the day with great anxiety, while the less skeptically inclined see nothing to fear in the combination of the days.

“GRAND RAPIDS, June 13.—Joseph R. Magnan, bookkeeper and treasurer of the Marquette Lumber company, was sentenced …to serve from one and one-half to five years in the Ionia reformatory. The judge recommended the minimum sentence.

“Magnan told the court he was satisfied with the sentence and that he did not receive as much as he deserved.

“Mr. Magnan was well known in political circles in Manistee, holding the office of city clerk for eight years. He then went into the real estate business, removing to Grand Rapids about four years ago. He attempted suicide last February when his embezzlement grew heavy on him.

“America will always find a friend in Belgium.

“Evidence of this is shown in a letter from Belgium…just received by Miss Sigrid Larsen…Last fall…Miss Larsen contributed a coat in the pocket of which she placed a note, written in French, asking to hear from the recipient. The answer was received in the form of a short, well-written letter in the prevailing French language. An interesting feature is that it did not have the stamp ‘opened by the censor.’

“Following is a translation of the letter:

“‘Your jacket which you have sent to Belgium is fallen into very good hands. It was given to me. I am a father of a family with four small children who have survived the occupation of the Germans. We have suffered very much, and now we are very content to be able to thank you a hundred times for your kind gift.

“‘We will always remember the kindness of all America. I finish my letter in thanking you once more and in crying. “Long live the Great Amerique.” [Signed] SWENNE CESAR, Rue Capouillet 38, St. Gilles-les-Brussells, Belgique.

“The high cost of fireworks will put a little crimp in the Fourth of July homecoming celebration plans, but the committee in charge plans to more than offset this lack by plenty of music, parades, street attractions and general merriment.

“The invitation committee reported that more than 4,000 invitations have been sent out, and that acceptances and responses have already been received in greater number than ever before, assuring that Manistee will entertain one of the biggest crowds in its history.

“PROVIDENCE, R. I., June 13.—Liniment,, sugar and hot water—recipe for both a beverage and a divorce.

“Mrs. Caroline Peterson was granted a decree by Judge Barrows in the Superior court when she testified that Charles Peterson was addicted to liniment cocktails.

“He consumed them when unable too obtain other alcoholic beverages, she said, and the internal treatment caused him to have strange zoological visions and to cavort in an unseemly manner.

“The rush of returning soldiers to the marriage license clerk shows they have grown accustomed to discipline.

“The first watermelons are arriving. Not such a bad world after all.

“NEW NON-STOP OCEAN DASH BEGINS…A crowd of spectators gave…a cheer as [the] plane hopped off the New Foundland shores for Ireland…The plane made a good start, gradually rose to an altitude of 1,000 feet and swept north, disappearing over the sea in a northeasterly direction.

“The prevailing thought among Manisteeans today is how to spend Saturday and Sunday comfortably. Today is probably the hottest of the week, and tomorrow the weather forecast indicates additional hot weather. This afternoon at 2:30 the temperature was 83 in the shade and out on the pavement where the heat rises in the form of vapors, the temperature is well over 90 degrees.

“Probably the best refuge from the city’s heat is the Fifth avenue beach.

“Then there are other ways to dry off the perspiration. Motoring to the various resorts and sylvan spots ought to be a relief, and motor boating and canoeing on Manistee Lake and river should receive its quota of devotees.

“In fact there are many places around Manistee that offer a haven for oozing bodies.

“Harry Sligowski, 13 years old, was drowned at Fifth Avenue beach at 1:30 this afternoon, undoubtedly from a cramp received from going into the water too soon after dinner. He is the son of Stanley Sligowski, employed by the fire department.

“The lad was brought up from the bottom by Elvin Sorenson and with the assistance of two others carried him to shore. Dr. H. D. Robinson was called and tried resuscitation to revive him. For almost two hours this work was maintained but hope was finally given up…Services will be announced at a later date.

“William Martinson will start operating an autobus line tonight between River street and the Fifth avenue bathing beach.

“Tailors announce that men’s clothing will go to $75 a suit next year. This will probably encourage barrel makers to boost their prices.

“Bathers will now have an opportunity to visit Fifth Avenue beach for a swim in a motor boat. Christ Hansen today announced his intention of running a 25-passenger launch from Maple street bridge to the beach, beginning next Monday afternoon. The boat will be operated every afternoon and evening and a nominal charge will be made.

“Bear Lake already is enjoying big benefits from her attempts to encourage resort business. Everybody in Bear Lake is profiting directly or indirectly by this business.

“At least two very popular dining places are located very near Bear Lake. Scores of people from Manistee and south of here enjoy dinners there each week. Manistee alone sent more than 60 people to Bear Lake one evening last week. As meats, foods, etc., for the dining places are purchased from Bear Lake merchants, business is materially stimulated by the presence of these inns.

“As every influence that encourages the use of automobiles is an aid to the motor industry, Bear Lake is indirectly helping Manistee.

“With songs, speeches and patriotic rites, Manistee Elks Saturday evening observed their annual event, Flag Day, which this year was known as Victory Flag Day, since the Stars and Stripes once again fly over a victorious nation. Owing, undoubtedly, to the hot weather, there was a small attendance, which somewhat disappointed the committee in charge, as an excellent program had been prepared. The major portion of the audience was composed of members of the G. A. R, D. A. R. Boy Scouts and Liberty Cadets.

“LONDON, June 16.—Captain John Alcock and Lieut. Arthur Brown today are safely on English soil as the first aviators to make a non-stop aeroplane flight across the Atlantic ocean.

“They landed on the Irish coast, near the village of Clifden, yesterday. They left Newfoundland Saturday afternoon.

“Alcock circled [the Clifden wireless station]…seeking the best spot to reach earth. But no suitable ground was found, so he chanced it in a bog.

“The machine was damaged. The wireless staff rushed to the aid of the aviators and found Brown dazed and Alcock temporarily deafened by the force of the impact.

“WASHINGTON, June 16.—President Wilson upon his return home will immediately carry his fight for the peace treaty and League of Nations covenant directly to the people, according to plans perfected now.

“A tentative plan including stops at principal cities from one end of the country to the other is now before the president in Paris.

“The volume of business done by merchants [on Saturday and Saturday evening] was enormous, and for some it would have been larger if many of those in the stores contemplating purchases would have remained. However, they left and went somewhere else where it was just as crowded and finally went home disgusted.

“This is not the fault of the merchants as they are as eager for the business as the patrons are for their goods. The situation, the merchants maintain, could be relieved if many, who are able to do so, would make their purchases during the less busy days in the week.

“As it is, they wait until Saturday evening and find service not satisfactory. Farmers, who are unusually busy during the week, choose Saturday evening on which to do their shopping, and that Manistee is drawing many hundreds was shown last week when scores of automobiles from all parts of the county were in the city.

“Therefore, in order to assure prompt service, the merchants urge the public to do their shopping through the week. They have been working for years to get farmers of neighboring counties to buy in Manistee, and every time one returns home well pleased, it is a boost for Manistee.

“Shopping early will eliminate crowding, dissatisfaction and much better service.

“Manistee’s advantages as a summer resort as well as a commercial center were fully emphasized Sunday, when hundreds found relief from the scorching rays of the sun. Every natural feature was utilized as a refuge.

“Downtown the heat in the afternoon was intense, almost unbearable. Just a few paces away were cooling winds, cooling water and cooling woods.

“Thomas E. Andresen has re-opened his popular Sixth street market which was partially destroyed by a morning fire early this year. The place has been rebuilt and placed in modern condition throughout.

“Rajah, our pet office fly, has returned after a season nobody knows where. Though a little stunted in growth, he has learned a number of new tricks since his departure last fall. The best of them is to ride the typewriter carriage. Please excuse the extra periods.

“Guests at the Chippewa today were treated to large helpings of the largest, most luscious strawberries ever grown in this section. The fruit was served with the hulls attached and each individual berry was large enough for more than one bite. The berries are the product of R. W. Smith’s farm on the south shore of Portage lake, where Mr. Smith and Manager August Field of the Chippewa picked 16 quarts in a short time yesterday.

“Bear Lake’s Board of Trade and the Manistee Board of Commerce are co-operating in erecting guideposts between the two places. These signs designate the turns and the mileage. They have been routed on both the Onekama and Bear Lake roads, so that tourists may take either without inconvenience.

“Some vandals, with an apparent feeling of jealousy over the activities of Manistee in Directing tourists to this city through the use of guideposts on several roads, have destroyed many of the signs between Scottville south to the Mason county line.

“The signs were actually torn from their fastenings and thrown into some ditch or other place where they could not be seen. These signposts were in many instances placed by the resort committee on private property with the permission of the owner.

“Tourists discovered them to be just the thing for their guidance. The work of erection has been favorably commented upon throughout the state.

“Sign painter Ahearn is now putting the finishing touches to a big sign, similar to a bill board, which will be erected soon at a turn in the roads in Mason county. It will take a whole squad to tear it down.

“At a special meeting of the Board of Education yesterday for the purpose of electing a superintendent for the public schools, A. G. Stead, now superintendent of schools at Boyne City, was unanimously chosen.

“Mr. Stead is 40 years of age, and has one son. He will attend the summer session at the Columbia Teachers’ college at New York and will probably not locate in Manistee before August 1.

“Mr. Stead comes to Manistee with the highest recommendation as to personality and ability.

“Evidence of the unprecedented influx of summer resorters to this region was furnished today upon the arrival of three fully-laden steamers. They were the MISSOURI, KANSAS and PERE MARQUETTE 4.

“Every stateroom on the MISSOURI was filled. A large number of the passenger list disembarked at Manistee to go to the various resorts in this neighborhood. On the MISSOURI was a consignment of 11 saddle horses for Mackinac Island for use by summer visitors.

“Local users of ice are warned by dealers to conserve their daily supply. Icehouses are well-filled, but the heat so early in the year, before even the official arrival of summer, has created an abnormal demand. There will be sufficient to last until winter if none is wasted, but if more than necessary is used the supply will not hold out.

“Under the direction of one of Michigan’s best-known physicians, Dr. E. R. Vann der Slice, medical director of the Michigan Anti-Tuberculosis association, and with the assistance of Miss Charlotte Ludington, the free tuberculosis clinics opened at 9 o’clock this morning in Dr. J. A. King’s sanitarium. Anyone who is afflicted with this disease or whose physical health is troubling them are urged to attend and make an appointment with the physician.

“During the month of May there were three communicable diseases in Manistee, two cases of chicken pox and one of mumps, as shown by the report to the council last night of Health Officer Ramsdell.

“Europe is rapidly becoming Americanized, if the dope of Dr. Dillon, famous correspondent is right. He says: ‘Strikes and rumors of strikes swallow up all other interests. Prices are constantly rising. Food is becoming less accessible to the masses.’ All they need over there, to be on an even footing with us, is a bone dry law.

“George Abair of Ludington, who was seriously injured some time ago in an automobile accident near Bear Lake, has passed out of danger. He has recovered sufficiently to be removed to his home.

“WASHINGTON, June 19.—The giant British dirigible R-34 will start from England some time next Friday and reach Hazelhurst, Long Island, the following day, according to present plans as known to British officials here. The field will be ready to receive the transatlantic

flyer on that day.

“In Bar Lake Manistee county possesses one of the most ideal spots for summer resort development. It is closer to the city than any other lake, and its natural advantages are equal to places which have undergone great development. It is a short distance beyond Orchard Beach, next door neighbor to Lake Michigan.

“With the second day of the clinics being conducted by the Michigan Anti-tuberculosis association in Dr. King’s sanitarium for three days, an increase of 10 patients over yesterday’s total was received and examined by Dr. E. R. Van der Slice. Twenty-five were taken in during the morning.

“The physician stated that the death rate in 1918 was considerably higher than the previous year and his belief is that the mortality will be still greater this year.

“Dr. Van der Slice thinks the high run of deaths this year is due mainly to the influenza epidemic which recently raged throughout the country. The influenza disease had stirred things up considerable he said, and the epidemic had been productive of tuberculosis in a good many cases. The cases examined at the sanitarium since yesterday showed that 30 percent of the patients had tuberculosis and that many of these had developed into active tuberculosis from the influenza.

“‘To overcome this disease and curtail the death rate,’ Dr. Van der Slice stated, ‘we want to find the cases early and get them under suitable care. We want to get those cases below par, those which are pre-disposing, and put the people in safety, and teach them normal living. They should take things easier and not work so hard.’

“Wonder what the women did for shiny noses before face powder was invented?”