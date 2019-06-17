Annual Kid Fish event set for June 19

MANISTEE — A plethora of children and adults alike will take to Man Made Lake this week for the annual Kid Fish event.

Sponsored by the Manistee County Sport Fishing Association, the annual event will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A shuttle service will be provided by Dial-A-Ride between the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church and the lake starting at 8:30 a.m.

There is no entry fee or forms needed, however, a responsible adult must accompany all children during the event.

Kid Fish is open to all children 12 years old and younger; children are encouraged to use a life preserver.

Worms will be provided and a limited number of fishing rods will be available for loan.

All children who participate will receive a free T-shirt.

Prizes will be awarded between 10:45 and 11 a.m.