Brethren’s Riggs, Wojciechowski named All-State

Brethren baseball had a season to remember. The Bobcats finished with a 29-5 record, won the West Michigan D League with a conference record of 17-1 and captured a Division 4 district title before falling just short of a regional championship.

Brethren was loaded with talent from stem to stern, and two Bobcats were recognized by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, receiving Division 4 first-team All-State honors.

Senior Jake Riggs was named to the first team as a pitcher while sophomore Skylar Wojciechowski got the nod as an outfielder.

Jake Riggs was a monster on the mound, finishing the regular season with a 12-0 record and an ERA of 0.33 while striking out 140 of the 205 batters he faced.

“Jake has a unique ability to not be rattled,” Julie said. “He could be in some pretty high stakes situations and be as cool as you would want a kid to be. That’s not anything that you can coach or teach — it’s just how he is. He doesn’t let things rattle him.”

Even as an underclassman, Jake was unflappable.

“As a sophomore, he had three pitches left (in his pitch count) and (former Brethren baseball coach) Roddy (MacNeil) put him back on the mound to seal up a conference title,” Julie said. “We needed two outs and he did it in three pitches. Some kids would have been like, ‘Oh my gosh. I have to do this. I have to do that,’ and blew three pitches, but Jake blows them right across the plate.”

Jake has been striking fear in the hearts of hitters since was a child, Julie said.

“I can remember kids not wanting to play Little League until they realized they weren’t going to have to bat against Jake — they were going to be on his team,” she said. “They just didn’t want to be up there against him.”

No slouch at the plate either, Jake hit .689 in the regular season and .714 in the postseason. In 88 at-bats, he finished with 61 hits, 18 doubles, seven triples and 10 home runs while tallying 62 RBIs, crossing the plate 51 times and only striking out four times.

“He’s always had a good swing, but this year he was just a powerhouse at the plate,” Julie said. “He only had four strikeouts for the entire year.”

Any baseball coach would be a little somber seeing a player of Jake’s caliber wrap up his final season of high school ball. Julie, however, wasn’t just coaching a gifted player — she was coaching her son.

“As a coach, those are going to be some big shoes to fill,” she said. “But as a mom, I already miss it.”

Wojciechowski was named first-team All-State as an outfielder, but he had no problem sliding onto the mound when called upon — even if it was multiple times in the same game.

“For me, his most outstanding game was Game 2 down at Pentwater,” Julie said. “We got into a bit of a crunch with some guys on bases, and I would switch. Jake would come in and get a couple strikeouts and Skylar would go out to center field. And then we would start the next inning with Skylar on the mound and Jake at short. Adrian (Dean) was out in center.

“I think those three guys did a switcheroo three different times to get through that second game with Pentwater,” Julie continued. “And Skylar’s stamina and focus on the mound, to get the outs that he was responsible for, was phenomenal. To be a sophomore and step up and take care of a game of that magnitude was huge for us.”

Wojciechowski posted a .474 batting average in the regular season and hit .500 in the postseason. He finished with 42 hits, five doubles, two triples and 16 RBIs, scoring 39 runs while striking out only six times in 88 at-bats. Wojciechowski posted a 3.69 ERA en route to a 10-0 record.

“Sixteen RBIs for a lead-off guy is pretty good,” Julie said. “He was a lead-off sophomore and he only struck out six times all season, which is phenomenal. He put the bat on the ball.”

Wojciechowski was able to handle the big moment, too, as he demonstrated with a game-opening double in the biggest game of the Bobcats’ season: The regional championship.

“When he took that first pitch and sent it flying during regional finals — I can’t even put a word on it,” Julie said. “That was just phenomenal. He took the first pitch of a regional final and just sent it flying out in the outfield and it was like, ‘Oh boy — here we go.’

“To take the youngest guy in a nine-man lineup and have him lead off and know that he’s going to be your backup if Jake gets into a bind, that’s quite a bit of pressure,” she continued. “I thought Skylar handled himself like a champ.”

Jake was the Bobcats’ pitching ace to be sure, but Wojciechowski made for an excellent 2 in a 1-2 punch.

“(Skylar) was the other half of why we were so successful this year,” Julie said. “Jake would go on the mound and face the first set of batters and usually mercy them out in the first game. That was due to our bats as well, but on the defensive side, Jake was striking teams out.

“Then there’s always that second game, and we were very fortunate to have a pitching staff,” she continued. “Adrian and Tyler (Guinan) were also called upon, but it was Skylar who got us through those second games.”