College board approves updates to president’s contract

SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees took action on Monday afternoon to approve changes to president Scott Ward’s contract.

Ward received a favorable annual review from the trustees at the May meeting and traditionally the board looks at his contract the following month for any changes or updates. Board chair Bruce Smith outlined for the rest of the board the proposed changes that were reviewed first and recommended by the entire board by the executive committee.

“We are recommending an additional year be given to the president’s contract so it will now expire on June 30, 2022,” said Smith. “Also being recommended is reimbursement for education expenses for fiscal year 2019-20 in the amount of $18,000 and $6,000 for fiscal year 2020-21 and nothing for fiscal year 2021-22. This all part of an agreement we had with President Ward after he accepted this position as we wanted him to get more education as it will help him do an even better job.”

Smith reported there also would be changes to Ward’s salary compensation and annuity for the upcoming year.

“Our recommendation is for $5,000 to his salary compensation and $1,500 to his annuity,” said Smith.

Another item to come before the board was a report from Ward and dean of arts and science Dr. Brooke Portmann on a grant request the college was making to the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Ward detailed about the program in memo and

“Pursuant to board policy 6029 I am informing you that on June 1 the college submitted a $15,000 grant request for partial support of the arts and cultural components of the West Shore Community College’s Human Kind series called Dreams, Promise and Realities: Quality of Life in Cuba and the U.S.,” said Ward. “If we receive this grant it will be used for a diverse group of activities including a concert and three exhibits including a presentation of changing religious imagery, architecture and expression during the course of the Cuban revolution.”

Portmann said this will include a four-part film series with the Vogue Theatre in the upcoming year.

“We did one film last year and that went over so well and the response was so good that we wanted to do more this year.

Board members also took action to approve the general, auxiliary, and capital fund budgets at Monday’s meeting. Board members held a budget hearing prior to the regular monthly meeting to address all three budgets. All three budgets were also favorably reviewed by the board administrative committee at its June 12 meeting prior to the general meeting. Board administrative committee chair James Jensen said they put in a great deal of effort in working on the budget.

“We had several meetings and went over everything in great detail,” said Jensen.

The proposed general fund budget was calling for $13,289,620 in 2020, which is a 4.6 percent increase from 2019 of $12,703,895. It also is calling for $13,130,620 in expenditures, which is a 5.82 percent increase over last year of $12,408,753. That is expected to leave $117,000 revenue over expenditures for the year.

Approval was also given to the May monthly financial statements as presented by board administrative chair James Jensen. Those statements showed general fund expenditures of $1,238,925 and auxiliary expenditures in the amount of $95,299.

“Although we approve these quite quickly today, we always ask a lot of questions when we go over it in the committee meeting,” said Jensen.

Action was taken to approve the bid of $149,332 of Franklin Holwerda Company for the HVAC project in the administration and conference building. Ward explained to the board the need for the work.

“The HVAC unit servicing the north end of the Administrative & Conference Building, which includes the kitchen cafe, classroom and MBT room, has been out of service since April,” said Ward. “The unit servicing the south end of the building was replaced in 2016.”

When the 40 year old unit was replaced in 2016 it gave better temperature controls, dehumidification and showed annual energy savings. To prepare for this latest installation the college contracted with the engineering firm of Hooker DeJong, which handled the first project. When it was put out for bids the only firm bidding was the Franklin Holwerda Company.

Action was also taken at Monday’s meeting to name Ward and Smith as the two people from WSCC to represent the college on the Michigan Community College Association.

Another item to come before the board was a recommendation for employment salary changes for administrative, adjunct faculty and other campus employees. Those changes, which were approved in a unanimous vote of the board, included the following:

• Administrators: an increase of 1 percent for base salary and longevity steps for those who qualify;

• Adjunct faculty: a 2 percent increase rounded up to the nearest $5;

Campus employment

• College Services Assistant: the rate was changed from $9.25 to $9.45 on Jan.1, 2019, to comply with minimum wage;

• College Services Assistant VII: a higher rate of $12.50;

A 1 percent increase was also given to College Service Assistant II, III, IV, V and VI, Professional Campus Employment Positions I, II, III, IV, and V; and

• Student workers: Increased with minimum wage to $9.45 on Jan. 1, 2019.