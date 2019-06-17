HAM Radio Field Day set for Saturday

MANISTEE — The West Michigan Repeater Association and the Manistee Amateur Radio Club are joining in on Field Day 2019 Manistee this weekend and the public is invited.

Amateur Radio operators in the Manistee area will be setting up antennas and radio stations on Saturday in the parking lot of Gill-Roy’s Hardware, located at 2275 U.S. 31 in the morning. This year, they will be using the large flagpole as their main mast and will be deploying antennas based on the pole, a crane from Zupin Cranes and the surrounding area. The radio “stations” themselves will be set up in tents and possibly trailers on the west end of the parking lot.

Many of the operators are also members of the Amateur Radio Emergency Services working through the Office of Emergency Management at the Manistee Sheriff’s Office under Emergency Manager Lt. Brian Gutowski.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the HAMs will run continuously until 2 p.m. on Sunday making contacts around the country and around the world. All licensed operators are invited to stop in and join in the fun. Anyone interested in seeing how this works are also invited to stop by and learn more about this fascinating hobby.

ARRL Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the U.S. and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.

Field Day is a picnic, a camp-out, practice for emergencies, an informal contest and, most of all, fun. It is a time where many aspects of amateur radio come together to highlight the many roles.

While some will treat it as a contest, other groups use the opportunity to practice their emergency response capabilities. It is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate amateur radio to the organizations that amateur radio might serve in an emergency, as well as the general public. For many clubs, ARRL Field Day is one of the highlights of their annual calendar.

The contest part is simply to contact as many other stations as possible and to learn to operate radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions.

The club uses these same skills when members help with events such as marathons and bike-a-thons; fundraisers such as walk-a-thons; celebrations such as parades; and exhibits at fairs, malls and museums — these are all large, pre-planned, non-emergency activities.

The American Radio Relay League has produced a video that provides more information; it can be found at http://www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.

For more information on the event, contact information officer Glenn Zaring, KE8CFM, at gzaring@gmail.com.