Looking Back for June 18

20 YEARS AGO

Gearing up for the Forest Festival

The Manistee National Forest Festival is the biggest event in this community. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the festival this year. This year’s action-packed festival runs, July 1-5 and organizers are busy gearing up for yet another successful celebration. It is the only fe stival in the nation named after a national forest, said Phyllis Hanna, executive director of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s very unique.”

40 YEARS AGO

Spirit of the Woods

About 600 people turned out Saturday for a beautiful day in Dickson Park in Brethren for the second annual Spirit of the Woods Music Association folk and bluegrass festival. In addition to all the music acts, a square dance with professional square dance caller Spike Owens of Kalamazoo followed the 12 hours of music.

Now playing

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Same Time, Next Year” starring Ellen Burstyn and Alan Alda. The comedy-drama will show at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the remainder of the week.

60 YEARS AGO

Women’s Club installs new drinking fountain

The public drinking fountain in Bear Lake village is now installed and in operation. You are invited to take a drink from this main street convenience. Some surface work around the fountain remains to be done. The Sr. Women’s Club furnished the needed material for this job. Robert Anderson and John A. Erdman donated their services, trucking, stone and gravel.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum