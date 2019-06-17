Manistee County Democrats to meet June 20

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will host its monthly membership meeting this week.

There will be a strawberry social at 5:30 on Thursday at Finch Park in Arcadia. This will offer an opportunity to renew memberships, reconnect with local party happenings, and enjoy an ice cream and strawberry sundae.

Linda O’dell, a candidate for the 101st Congressional District will introduce herself to the group and explain why she plans to run for public office.

The meeting is free and open to the public.