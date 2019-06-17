Manistee’s fire station sets Guinness World Record

MANISTEE — Manistee’s Fire Station has set a Guinness World Record in time for its 130th anniversary today.

Manned 24-hours a day, seven-days a week since 1889, the City of Manistee Fire Station at 281 First St. is the oldest continuously active station in Michigan, and now, the world.

The long-awaited news was shared by city officials during a plaque dedication ceremony this afternoon.

Tim Kozal, Manistee Department of Public Safety director, said the historic station as of June 17, 2019, is the “Oldest Continuously Manned Operating Fire Station.”

“I can recall the first time when Fred (LaPoint) discussed the history of the fire department and what he had on his mind,” Kozal said. “Fred approached me about the possibility of pursuing a Guinness World Record… I was intrigued.

“I asked Fred if he wanted to tackle it, and here we are over two years later. Fred did tackle it.”

LaPoint, City of Manistee Fire Department paramedic and firefighter, had a vision to apply for the world

record nearly 10 years ago, but his effort did not take off until recent years.

“A little over two years ago, I embarked upon a project which, for me, has turned into a labor of love,” LaPoint said. “It was and remains a way for me to pay it forward to my brother and sister firefighters, and to my community, which I have been honored to serve for the past 40 years.”

Mark Fedder, Manistee County Historical Museum executive director, who assisted in research to attain the world record, congratulated all of those involved, especially LaPoint, who led the charge.

“It’s really something unique,” Fedder said. “The Manistee community has always been proud of this building and its firefighters, and this designation makes it all the more special.”

A RICH HISTORY

Manistee’s current fire station building was constructed in 1888, but was not operational until 1889.

The original hall — first built in 1869 at 67 Filer St. — relocated due to growth of the city in the ’70s and ’80s. After the “Great Fire of 1871,” when much of the city burned, it needed to be replaced.

Following, the city decided to appoint a full-time fire department.

“This year marks the 150th anniversary of the city being incorporated,” Fedder said. “This 150th anniversary also shares a connection with the fire department as it was also established in 1869.

“By the late 1800s, the city was still without a permanent home for its fire department … property was purchased on the corner of First and Hancock streets, and a Saginaw architect named F.W. Hollister was hired to design the new building.”

In early October 1888, Fedder said bids were advertised to construct the new station, and on Oct. 16, 1888, local contractor Gore Brownrigg was the lowest bid at $7,516.

The current fire hall has seen few changes in the structure itself since it was first built.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of city staff, city council and those currently serving on the various boards and commissions in Manistee for their work of attempting to bring the city new developments and new ideas,” Fedder said. “However, equally important, I would also urge them all to continue to respect the past and to rightfully preserve the history of our community.

“Without these preservation efforts, none of us would be standing here today commemorating this magnificent building that is only special to Manistee.”

YEARS IN THE MAKING

The world record attempt was a collaborative effort.

Fedder said LaPoint periodically stopped by the museum, and the two would sift through news articles, documents and photographs. Others joined in the research effort, as well.

“It was Fred’s quest in getting this designation as he would send volunteers to the museum to continue to scour the archives,” Fedder said. “These volunteers would often say that they were here to simply, ‘help Fred’.”

In fall 2017, the department submitted more than 50 pages to Guinness including various documents, photos and video. However, LaPoint said more evidence was required in October 2018.

To qualify, the fire department had to be active 24/7; and in continuous use, which is defined as “inhabiting the same space within a building for the entire duration of time, without significant gaps.”

“It was my hope that the title not only brings recognition and awareness to the historic gem that is the Manistee Fire Station, but also recognition for the contributions of all who have served here,” LaPoint said. “History plays a vital role in our everyday lives, we learn from our past in order to achieve greater influence over our future.”

LaPoint plans to retire from his position on July 1.

To learn more about Manistee’s Fire Department and historic station, visit manisteemi.gov/129/Fire-EMS.