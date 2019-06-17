Michigan man faces charges after shooting goose that kept him from sleeping

By Brandon Champion

The Grand Rapids Press, Mich.

KENT COUNTY — A Michigan man could be charged for shooting a goose that kept him up at night.

According to an official DNR report, the ordeal began when Justin Ulberg, a conservation officer in DNR District 7, assisted the Kent County Sheriff’s Department with an investigation of a Canada goose being illegally killed in a residential area.

Ulberg responded to the area and interviewed the suspect. According to the report, the suspect denied the accusation at first, but a confession was soon received. The subject said that the geese keep him up because they are so loud.

The subject admitted to shooting the goose with a pellet gun. He added that he was surprised he even hit it because he’s shot at the geese in the past and always missed.

A report was submitted to the county prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

DNR District 7 is in West Michigan and includes Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, St Joseph and Van Buren counties.