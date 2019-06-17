STATE NEWS IN BRIEF

Enbridge to begin rock, soil sampling in Straits of Mackinac

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge says it’s moving ahead with collecting rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there.

The Canadian company received a permit in January to do preliminary sampling in the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. That was before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered state agencies to stop implementing an agreement between Enbridge and former Gov. Rick Snyder to build the tunnel.

Enbridge has asked the Michigan Court of Claims to rule on the legality of that deal.

The company said Monday the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has given the go-ahead for the geotechnical sampling. It starts this week.

The tunnel would replace dual pipelines carrying oil along the straits bottomlands.

Whitmer urges Congress to open banks to marijuana industry

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is among 18 governors to sign a letter urging Congress to open the U.S. banking system to the legal marijuana industry.

In the letter written Friday and released Monday, the governors say the cash-only environment is a threat to public safety and a burden for governments that tax and regulate marijuana businesses.

Whitmer, a Democrat, says in a written statement that states are seeking a “real solution to a real problem.”

Most banks will not do business with the industry because the federal government still considers marijuana illegal.

Michigan voters legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes last fall, a decade after approving medical marijuana.

Michigan’s Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel was among 33 attorneys general to sign a similar letter to Congress last month.

Supreme Court won’t upset major ruling on prisoner rights

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for prisoners to sue the Corrections Department for alleged civil rights violations.

The court declined to take an appeal from state officials. They’re accused of failing to prevent prisoners from physically abusing inmates who were under 18 years old.

The Michigan Constitution says “no person shall be denied the equal protection of laws” when receiving a public service. But in 1999, lawmakers carved out an exception, saying public service doesn’t include prisons or jails.

The state appeals court in 2018 declared that exception unconstitutional. The Supreme Court last week didn’t take the case, which means the earlier decision will stand.

Justices Brian Zahra and Stephen Markman wanted to hear it. They say the Supreme Court “should have the final word on this significant issue of Michigan constitutional law.”

