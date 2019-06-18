Grand Valley State University announces dean’s list

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Winter 2019 semester concluding in April.

The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The honor is noted on the students’ official records.

Grand Valley is dedicated to providing a rich learning environment for students, offering a wide range of majors and hands-on research opportunities. Highly credentialed and responsive faculty and individual advisors and mentors promote a liberal arts emphasis that teaches students critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Bear Lake: Alyson C. Fink;

Free Soil: Presley J. Petzak;

Manistee: Rebekah J. Bialik; Erin L. Coe; Jacob A. Gustad; Jessica N. Gustad; Spencer L. Helminski; Mackenzie A. Thompson; Sydney N. Williams; Jeremiah C. Wood; Caitlin H. Zielinski; and

Wellston: Maci M. Podbilski.