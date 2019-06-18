Looking Back for June 19

40 YEARS AGO

Chip and Putt competition

Kevin Hegg, son of Alan Hegg of Manistee, has his eyes set on the title of state champion in the Elks’ Chip and Putt competition. Kevin was one of the big winners at the district tournament in Muskegon, where some 20 youngsters competed, winning the first place prize after nine holes, and chipping 10 balls. He now advances to the state finals of the Northwest division to be played in Houghton Lake. Kevin is 13 and an 8th grader.

Father of the Year contest winners

Bill Moore’s Father of the Year contest winners were announced today. Each winner won a $25 gift certificate from Bill Moore’s. The winners are: John Anderson, Dennis Mikula, Earl Knight and Bob Pelarski. The fathers were picked by their children who wrote why their dad should win the gift certificate: Becky Anderson, Jeffrey Mikula, Collene Knight and Sherri Pelarski.

60 YEARS AGO

Pihl is Valedictorian

Helen Pihl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Weikko Pihl, graduated June 15th, at the head of her class from the Davenport Institute in Grand Rapids. There were 149 students who received their diplomas. The commencement address was given by Robert E. Slaughter, vice-president of the McGraw-Hill Publishing Co.

80 YEARS AGO

Hotel greeters meet in the city

Many prominent members of the state Hotel Greeter’s Association from this region got together at Hotel Chippewa over the weekend. The greeters arrived in time for a conclave Saturday noon and most of them left town yesterday afternoon. Saturday evening an informal dancing party was held for the greeters in the Chippewa cocktail bar.

Change in hours

Beginning June 20, the public library will close at 8 p.m. in accordance with their summer schedule.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum