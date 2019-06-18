Tabaczka honored for second place finish in Elks state essay contest

MANISTEE — Manistee Middle School student Hollie Tabaczka was honored by the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250 for her second place finish in the state Elks Americanism Essay Contest.

This year the theme was “What Makes you proud of America.”That was the question posed to area students in the fifth to eighth grade level by Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250

in the 2018-19 Americanism Essay Contest. Students were asked to write an essay not to exceed 300 words on their thoughts on that subject.

The top three entries in the Division I were all from Manistee Middle School: Hollie Tabaczka, Olivia Thomas and Greyson Hoeflinger, who are all part of Connie Josvai’s class. All of the winners in Division II were from Manistee Catholic Central and included Kaylyn Johnson, Abigail Logan and Nathan Oleniczak.

George Culbert served as chairman of the annual Elks Essay contest and he honored Tabaczaka for her second place effort at the state level of the competition during the Elks recent Flag Day ceremonies.

“This year we had 105 fifth through eighth grade student participants from Manistee Area Public Schools and Manistee Catholic Central,” said Culbert. “This is my sixth year chairing the contest, and I am proud to say that the past five consecutive years we have had seven state finalists honored by the Manistee Elks Lodge No. 250. Three of the four students were selected by the Northwest Region to be sent on to the state competition. That is very impressive considering our students are competing with students from all over the state, as well as the Detroit metro suburban area.”

Besides Tabaczka, essays from Olivia Thompson and Greyson Hoeflinger also advanced to the state level. Culbert said by finishing second, Tabaczaka just missed out on advancing to the national level. For finishing second at the state level, Tabaczka will receive a plaque and $50.

“I want to express my appreciation to Hollie’s sixth grade teacher Connie Josvai and to Manistee Catholic Central teachers Michelle McComb and Nick Fedder for their support of the Americanism Essay effort,” said Culbert.

Tabaczka read her winning essay to those in attendance at the Flag Day ceremony and received a rousing ovation at its conclusion.