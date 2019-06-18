Ten recognized for lifesaving efforts in Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Ten people were recognized for their lifesaving efforts in 2018 during the Manistee County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan presented certificates for five separate lifesaving events. A few people were also granted lifesaving awards by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association (MSA) last week.

“Each year men and women are recognized and awarded for outstanding work in the law enforcement field,” O’Hagan said. “(An) award is given at the time in front of their peers. It is usually done in-house, right around the time of the event.

“Step two is to submit to the Michigan Sheriff’s Association for consideration for the different awards

they give. We submit that in January or February, but it’s always for the year prior.”

The following lifesaving efforts were recognized Tuesday:

• Former Manistee County corrections officer Bethany Carrier on Feb. 9, 2018, was given a MSA lifesaving award for her quick actions in saving an inmate’s life.

“Bethany was doing a cell check when she noticed an inmate had a torn bed sheet around his neck, tied to his upper bunk,” O’Hagan said. “She used her cut-down knife to get him down, and called for her partner to get EMS rolling. Without her quick actions, he most likely would have died.”

• Manistee County corrections officer Christopher Codden and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety officer David Rodriguez were recognized by the MSA for saving an inmate’s life on Feb. 18, 2018.

“A female inmate had went to the bathroom off from the booking room to change out of her tank top and her wire undergarment,” O’Hagan said. “She was in there for several minutes… she was responding at first, but then she quit responding to all commands.”

Rodriguez entered the bathroom followed by Codden, when they found the woman attempting suicide.

“Together, they brought her down and she was gasping for air having difficulty breathing,” O’Hagan said.

• Manistee County Animal Control officer J.R. Nelson and Scott Cameron, fireman of Dickson Township Fire Department, received MSA lifesaving awards. Randy McCollum, fire chief of Dickson Township Fire Department, was also presented a certificate.

The heroic act took place on March 10, 2018, at Tippy Dam in Manistee County.

“Two subjects went over the coffer in a boat at Tippy Dam. The two subjects were in the boat, trapped below the coffer that was taking on water,” O’Hagan said. “Nelson arrived on scene when he observed a row boat that was partially submerged and hung up on the rocks below the coffer. While attempting to free the boat from the rocks, the boat capsized.”

Nelson and Cameron helped pull the subjects to safety.

“The three of them, together, initiated the plan of getting lifesaving preservers and ropes to the subjects,” O’Hagan said. “Randy McCollum did not get a (MSA) lifesaving award, but I acknowledged him today because we all know the saying ‘it takes a village’.”

Nelson in particular, O’Hagan said, is always on the scene of any incident, no matter the circumstance.

“J.R. is the kind of guy that’s so much more than Animal Control,” O’Hagan said. “He is so quick to respond. That’s the kind of officer that I have in J.R. Nelson. He’s always there; it doesn’t matter when.”

• LeeDawn Mann, 33, of Mesick, who died saving the lives of three children, was recognized and received an MSA lifesaving award in her memory.

On July 25, 2018, Mann jumped into the Big Manistee River near Upper River Road in Marilla

Township, while the three girls struggled to swim in the current.

“Without hesitation, she jumped in to save all three children,” O’Hagan said. “She was able to push all of them to safety on shore, and then she went under.”

Mann’s family was not able to attend the meeting.

“The (MSA) itself gave a very beautiful award in her remembrance,” O’Hagan said. “As the sheriff, I wanted to make sure we (dedicated to) her a certificate that says ‘posthumously recognizing the memory of LeeDawn Mann for demonstrating uncommon courage and displaying extraordinary heroism, while making the ultimate sacrifice for others’.”

• Manistee City Police officer Jason Hallead, sheriff’s deputy Alex Schajter and Sgt. Jason Torrey, of the sheriff’s office, were recognized for saving a man’s life on Nov. 1, 2018.

“Sgt. Torrey and officer Hallead made contact with the driver (of a vehicle), who advised that the passenger was having a medical emergency,” he said. “She stated that she had been giving him mouth-to-mouth, and that he overdosed on heroin. Officer Hallead immediately requested EMS to respond.”

Naloxone was administered first by Hallead, one minute later by Schajter and then by Torrey. The man, following the three doses, was able to gain consciousness and exit the vehicle.