WCMU’s Quiz Central awards textbook scholarships

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four high school seniors who competed in this season of WCMU Public Television’s Quiz Central have been awarded textbook scholarships to Central Michigan University.

The CMU bookstore provides $500 scholarships to go towards student’s books. Barry Waters, bookstore manager, presented the scholarships prior to the season championship game.

The scholarship recipients and future CMU students are:

• Lauren MacDonald of Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart High School;

• Rudi Kelley of Cheboygan High School;

• Charlee Schaefer of Brethren High School; and

• Sasha DeLellis of Mount Pleasant High School

In addition to textbook scholarships, the team members and alternates of the four Quiz Central Division Championship teams each receive a two-year, $4,000 room and board scholarship from CMU. Quiz Central awards $114,000 in academic scholarships each year.

“The semester of free books is a fantastic benefit for four lucky Quiz Central seniors.” executive producer Chris Ogozaly said. “Students, parents, and coaches are thrilled to discover that the CMU Bookstore will be providing text books at no cost to these students in the fall semester.”

The textbook scholarship winners will be announced during the Quiz Central grand championship game on Wednesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Quiz Central, now in its 14th season, is an educational academic and entertaining quiz show produced by WCMU Public Television. Forty-eight Michigan high school teams compete in four divisions based on school size.