Wellston resident among SVSU students named to President’s List

UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 500 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2019 semester President’s List.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

James Connolly, of Wellston, was named a member of the latest President’s List.

Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.