WSCC opens Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center

SCOTTVILLE — Members of the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees were given a tour to view the progress that has been made at the Riemer Regional Public

Safety Training Center this week.

Board members took that tour following their monthly meeting that was held at the center on Monday. The “soft opening” was a preview to the official grand opening that is is expected to take place this fall.

WSCC president Scott Ward filled the board in on the current status of the project. Ward said they still are working on some phases of the building, but it all should be ready to go for the start of classes in the fall.

“There is still some unfinished pieces to this project, but it has come a long way as it was in August of 2017 that we started looking to see if this would be feasible to purchase or not,” said Ward.

The building and property was the former home of the West Michigan Regional Cancer and Blood Center and was owned by Riemer Real Estate Investments L.L.C. The college board agreed to pay $985,000 for the building and property along with associated closing costs.

Ward said at the time of the purchase that it would open many doors for the college and the community. He said its space could provide expanding public safety classes, but it could also become a true training center for area police and fire departments. It also can be used for other community meetings and programs.

“The most advantageous aspects of the facility, in my opinion is that it hastens the speed at which the college can provide the expanded public safety programming,” said Ward in December. “The purchase of a quality building that needs interior renovations with a total cost that is a fraction of the cost of a comparable new building is desirable from a cost and time perspective.”

WSCC has a growing public safety curriculum and program, but it will also offer the opportunity for local police and fire departments to hold training sessions of their own in the facility.

On Monday the college president said those expectations that were expressed in December when the college was looking at the building came true in every aspect.

“We had discussed building a public safety building on campus, but this came in several million cheaper than building it ourselves,” said Ward. “We have also as a result of it, received more than $1.5 million in donations, so it was considerable savings.”

What helped with the project was a $1 million donation by Riemer to the college foundation for the purpose of renovating that building. Although there still are some renovations to be completed, the board had a good opportunity to get a view of what it will look like upon completion.

“This building we really have plenty of office space that was already here, so we didn’t have to renovate that space,” said Ward. “We did change some of the rooms to take out a wall or two to make them larger.”

WSCC director of criminal justice Dan Dellar led the tour for the trustees showing them the many aspects the building has to offer. There are small and larger meeting rooms for educational programs, computer simulation labs, EMS rooms (for medical training), forensic labs and a large room with a padded floor for police training tactics in subduing suspects and other such activities. In the lower level is a shooting range and locker rooms.

“The smaller meeting rooms are great for our police academy classes and we started using them immediately,” said Dellar. “We have a lot of classes with 10 to 14 students and these rooms work great for that type of thing. The other thing we plan to use this for is we do a lot of practical exercises in the simulation rooms. So a group of students have to go through it, but when they complete it they have to sit in isolation and they lose any training value. But in rooms like this (using technology) we can pipe that in now to them, so they can watch 10 more people go through the same exercise. So there is a lot of learning that takes place that way.”

In the simulation room they have large screened monitors on the computers for 911 training. In the remodeling process they essentially combined six office-like rooms into one larger one. However, like most aspects of the building it is multi-purpose.

“The computers still can be used for anything besides the 9-1-1 training and it is a very nice computer room,” said Ward.

Ward said the goal is to get as much use out of the building, both from the college’s perspective as well as the community.

“We are really trying to pick up other programming out here in this building, but also increase our original programming as well,” said Ward. “We have had a a lot of community type meetings being held in this building already. We don’t want the name of this building to be misleading as it is more than a public safety training facility and it can be used for anything.”

Dellar said the forensics room gives students the opportunity to show what it is like to process evidence just like it is done on the job.

In the lower level of the building there are a shooting range and locker room space. Special ventilation was added to keep the air clear.

WSCC’s director of institutional research Steve Sparling said the range is similar to one that Central Michigan University has on its campus.

“It is similar in size,” said Sparling. “We are shooting up to 9 mm guns and the range can shoot up to .45 caliber, but the academy all shoots 9 mm and that is what they primarily use.”

Sparling said they quickly realized that the ventilation system was a must for the range.

“The wall behind the shooters is all part of the ventilation system and it is not an insignificant feature as the wall is all perforated with air going through it, so all the gases when you shoot all get sucked out,” said Sparling. “We tested the range out at first before the ventilation was installed and if we fired about 10 shots we all would be choking on gas.”

A public open house is expected to be announced in the near future, giving everyone the chance to view the facility.