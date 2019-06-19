Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra opens season with local talent

BENZONIA — The Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra (BASO) will launch its 2019 summer season with a stunning performance by talented local musicians.

The performance will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Benzie Central High School Auditorium.

The event will feature cellist Carrie Brannen in a performance of “Silent Woods for Cello and Orchestra,” by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak. BASO will also welcome a special guest conductor for the piece: Carrie’s father and BASO board member, Malcolm Brannen. Carrie’s mother Marilyn Brannen is a BASO musician, performing with the first violins.

“The theme of this concert is really about keeping it local,” explained Tom Riccobono, the conductor of the BASO. “The talent is local. Both the soloist and the guest conductor are from right here in Northern Michigan. It is a great reminder of the talent that we have around us.”

Brannen is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she earned her Master of Music degree in performance under the instruction of Astrid Schween, cellist of the Juilliard String Quartet, in 2016.

She completed her Bachelor of Music degree at Western Michigan University, where she graduated summa cum laude in 2013, and her Associate of Music degree at Grand Rapids Community College, where she graduated in 2011.

The orchestra, under the direction of Tom Riccobono, will also perform movements from Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8,” “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rogers and Robert Russell Bennett, and a “Salute to Richard Rogers,” arranged by Ted Ricketts.

“This music is also about celebrating community and capturing the spirit of the place,” explained Riccobono. “Dvorak wrote this symphony in contrast to his earlier works; it is cheery and lyrical and is based on the people, music and nature around him. And just as Dvorak captured the sounds of his native Bohemia, Richard Rogers captured the sounds and the heart of America.”

Rogers is most well-known for writing music to Broadway shows, like the “Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma.” He also collaborated with Robert Russell Bennett for the soundtrack of the acclaimed WWII documentary series “Victory at Sea.”

“Whether you’ve been enjoying classical music for years, or you are just beginning to explore it, BASO performances are a wonderful opportunity to appreciate our homegrown talent,” said Riccobono.

There is a suggested donation for adults and seniors to attend the concert. Children under 12 are free.

The Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra is a nonprofit, volunteer orchestra that serves Benzie County and Northwest Michigan, and promotes a lifelong love of music-making and musical performance.

This activity is supported by the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs

For more information on performances or joining the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra, visit benziesymphony.com, www.facebook.com/benzieareasymphonyorchestra or call (231) 889-7182.