Drake School to host College for Kids program June 21

BENZIE COUNTY — The Benzie Area Historical Society and Museum is offering a one-day summer enrichment program “Unplug and Rewind to the Year 1900” at the Drake School this week.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on on Friday for first through fifth graders as part of Northwestern Michigan College’s College for Kids program. Kids will travel back in time to see what things were like 100 years ago — before modern technology and transportation, large schools with hundreds of students and fast-paced lives.

Children are invited to spend the day at a real one-room schoolhouse — Drake School in Benzie County, which operated 1891-1943. Children will learn how they played and learned without computers, buses, cars and big playground structures. They’ll walk on stilts, play fun games, make crafts and much more.

There is a cost; an authentic pail lunch and snacks are included. Three scholarships for Benzie County students will be underwritten by the Benzie County Community Chest.

Drake School is located at corner of Fowler and Valley Roads. To register or for more information, go to www.nmc.edu/kids or call the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.