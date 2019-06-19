Hooked on fishing: Kids flock to fishing tournament at Man Made Lake

MANISTEE – Gray skies and dreary weather couldn’t dampen spirits at this year’s Kids Fish event, sponsored by the Manistee County Sport Fishing Association (MCSFA).

“It seems like everybody caught fish and had a good time,” said Brad Kamaloski, who headed this event along with his wife Kaci. “And they all ended up getting soaked, which is pretty much the goal.”

Kids crowded along the sandy shoreline and waded past the flooded embankments of Man Made Lake this Wednesday. Scores of rock bass, pumpkinseed sunfish and yellow perch were reeled in by the enthusiastic youngsters.

This year’s fishing tournament boasted one of the largest turnouts in the event’s 20 year history with 140 registered participants. All anglers are entered into the same division, with grand prizes going to the top three catches, as determined by fish length. Catches were measured by members of the Department of Natural Resources, who circled the lake with clipboards and measuring tape.

It was Myles Miller who reeled in the largest catch of the day. His whopping 30-centimeter rock bass earned him the event’s top prize: a tackle box filled with lures and fishing gear. Leah Szynski placed second with a 25-centimeter rock bass. Third place was tied between Avery Johnson and Damon Boss who each hooked a 24-centimeter rock bass.

Others weren’t quite as lucky.

“It was a little tough for fishing this year,” said Kamaloski. “Another cold front came through last night, and cold fronts usually shut fish off.”

CJ Eltman, attending his third Kids Fish event, waded nearly chest deep in pursuit of a prize winning catch. “It’s kind of cold,” he shrugged.

The young angler was too focused on his bobber to say very much, but he beamed with pride while a DNR official measured his largest catch.

No one left the event empty-handed. Each participating child received a tournament T-shirt and several other prizes were awarded through random drawings.

“I think we had a great turnout this year for as bad as the weather was.” said Kamaloski. “It was raining and cold and foggy but I think we had sixty more kids than we did last year, so I was happy with it.”