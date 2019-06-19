Looking Back for June 20

40 YEARS AGO

Out of gas

Tom Mack, operator of Chief’s Phillips 66 Service on Eighth Street was out of gas today as the independent truckers protest slowed gasoline deliveries. The Auto Club of Michigan reported gas pumps dry in most of southwesern Michigan but some suppliers in the Manistee area reported the situation as ‘normal’.

Condominium development gets public hearing

Opponents of a zoning change which would permit the construction of a condominium development on Lakeshore Drive near Bar Lake worried about a precedent being set for other condo builders while supporters claimed that Manistee Township should make room for newcomers, as a hearing held last night by the Manistee Township Zoning Board. The board held a hearing to receive the opinion of township residents on the proposed zoning change from resort-residential to multi-family on 9.5 acres of land on the west side of Lakeshore Road.

60 YEARS AGO

Little Leaguers play

Bear Lake Little League started with a band Wednesday evening. The Wolves led the Bear Cats 14 to 11 when the game was called because of darkness at the end of the third inning. The game started slowly, but the second and third innings proved to be filled with action. The loyal crowd enjoyed the scoring speed and look forward to a summer of exciting baseball.

80 YEARS AGO

Storage shed fire

Local firemen extinguished a blaze on the outside wall of storage shed on Third Ave., at Washington St. belonging to the Noud Lumber Co. yesterday evening in 25 minutes. The blaze caused slight damage to the structure. The firemen were called by phone to the fire at 7:25 p.m.

Anderson wins

H.E. Anderson has been notified that he has been awarded third prize, a cash award, in a state wide contest for a window display of refrigerators in connection with the recent Grandma’s Old-Time Recipe campgain.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum