MAPS creating safer drop off locations at schools

MANISTEE — Over the course of the past several years schools throughout the country have been focusing on ways to make it safer for students when they are in their buildings.

However, something that is just as important is for students to have a safe entry when they arrive at school and a safe exit when they leave the building at the end of the day.

What makes that of an even greater concern is many school buildings were constructed 50 to 60 years ago when students walked to school instead of being bused or driven by parents. Vehicular traffic was much less than what surrounds most school buildings today, when almost the entire student body is bused or driven to the building.

Jefferson Elementary School principal Julia Raddatz recently updated the board of education on concerns they have had at their building with the pick-up and drop off of students. The school is a kindergarten through second grade building, meaning students are the youngest in the district.

“We have had some concerns about pickup and drop off and (transportation director) Brenda Boyd has been helping me get ideas together with all her experience,” said Raddatz. “We were trying to think about ways we could change pickup and drop-off so kids aren’t darting in and out of that parking lot.”

Raddatz said that curriculum director Amber Kowatch talked about something they did to make it safer at the Ludington Area Schools when a similar problem occurred there during her employment at that district.

“About a year and a half ago Ludington added the (safety) buzzers to their doors and at that time they sort of went all in and the doors were locked 24 hours a day,” said Kowatch. “There was no time when the doors were ever unlocked and the public always had to be buzzed in. The outcome has been very positive.”

Raddatz said that when they were keeping track of the high traffic flow into the building and parking lot, it was determined that it occurs around 7:53 a.m. and the bell sounds at 8 a.m.

“I then started taking a census of the number of parents in the hallway at that time and there was usually 30 to 40 parents in the hallway,” said Raddatz. “At that time all of our kids and staff are out on the playground. I interviewed about five parents on why they were coming in and they told me they have a student with special needs and their child wouldn’t know where to go once they got in the building.”

Raddatz said that started shaping their thought process on possible solutions.

“We got together a group of para pros, teachers and parents and went to Ludington to do a site visit to see how when the kids get off the bus they go straight to the playground,” said Raddatz. “If parents need to come in they get buzzed in and go straight to the office. They are not in the hallways or in the areas where they can be alone with children. It’s a very safe environment for the kids from the moment they get off the bus.”

The parent group recommended that they wanted bring that model to Jefferson Elementary. That would mean if adults were in the building they are in the office and not hanging out in the hallways unsupervised before and after school.

“So we took that recommendation to the student safety advisory council and they were for it,” said Raddatz. “We are going to limit the parent drop off in the morning to outside the building and if the parents need to go in, they get buzzed into the office unless they have an appointment with a teacher. Now we can focus our adults (staff members) where kids are. It comes down to we need to be a safe environment for kids.”

Raddatz said it might be difficult for some parents where they have a routine of coming in the building and are talking to teachers for up to 10 minutes, but in the end that is the trade off.

Another thing they are looking at is the location of the drop off spot that Raddatz said she is working on with MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman.

“We are looking at changing that to Bryant Street and we will need some concrete landing pads for six buses and then the parent drop off would be were Jefferson Junction is located, right in front of the building,” said Raddatz. “We will have a para pro there so they can help students get out and keep traffic going.”

Boyd said her goal with the buses is to tighten the drop off times closer to 7:50 a.m.

“I want to get them there as close to when school starts and not an extra half hour before, so I am going to back everything up at every building,” said Boyd.

Raddatz said the buses will all arrive in a fleet and leave in a fleet.

“So then I can also use the Bryant Street area for the parent rush that happens about 7:53 a.m.,” said Raddatz. “We are trying to be customer service friendly because right now by intercepting in front of the school and pulling half of the traffic back to Bryant we’re hoping parents will have an easier flow. But really it is about student safety.”

They will be sending out messages to parents and when they do kindergarten visits for the school they will be explaining the drop off procedures to parents and the best way to say good bye to their students in the morning.

“I anticipate that this is a significant change in routine for some families and they can meet with me about it,” said Raddatz.

Stoneman said they are also looking at possible changes to improve the middle/high school for busing and parent drop off location.

“We will be working on finalizing those plans to make sure what we have in our minds will work,” said Stoneman. “We will get some buses over and see what works. Nothing will be perfect because we are not starting from scratch and we can only work with what have, but we can make it better.”