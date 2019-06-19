Shoreline Showcase presents the Robin Connell, Paul Brewer Quartet

MANISTEE — Manistee Shoreline Showcase from 7-9:15 p.m. on July 25 at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo will present Robin Connell and Paul Brewer Quartet.

Rain and wind location is the Armory Youth Project. Concerts are free of charge to the public, but donations are always appreciated.

Robin Connell and Paul Brewer, musicians and educators (and a married couple), share their love of The Great American Songbook and Classic Jazz Standards with audiences.

Jazz pianist-singer, Robin Connell, the ArtPrize 2016 Jazz Music Award recipient, and the West Michigan Jazz Society’s 2017 Musician of the Year, follows in the tradition of singer∙pianists Diana Krall, and Blossom Dearie, with original arrangements of time honored jazz standards.

Trombonist Paul Brewer has appeared in concert with over 50 major artists, such as Mel Torme, Lena Horne and The Temptations. He performs with, and composes for, the Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra and continues to be “first call trombonist” with touring shows and regional jazz musicians.

In addition to his prowess as a trombonist, Paul is also a “crooner.” With his ballad singing likened to Chet Baker, Paul switches easily into full∙blooded blues.

This week’s concert will be an extra special one, with a tribute to Manistee Shoreline Showcase co-founder Lyn Houtman, who passed last year at 92 years old. Lyn, along with her husband, Loren, were instrumental in bringing the summer music tour to Manistee.

They welcome their family to join the Tuesday night concert, as they enjoy music by Robin Connell and Paul Brewer, who were favorites of Lyn and Loren Houtman.