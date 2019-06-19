WSCC offering Black Rocket summer camps

SCOTTVILLE — This summer, West Shore Community College is offering four weeks of Black Rocket Digital Kids summer camps to help youth take their computer skills to the next level. The first week-long camp will be offered the week of June 24.

The camps, which are designed for ages eight to 14 years old, are a fun and exciting introduction to computer engineering helping students learn the basics of creating a video game, producing animated films, building engineering skills and more.

According to WSCC Camp Coordinator Cara Mitchell, the camps will excite and inspire young minds as they explore their interest and consider career options for the future.

“These camps continue to be a huge success – students are excited about the skills they learn and the projects they make and then get to keep. Every program is powered by the camper’s imagination and designed to bring their ideas to life in a fun, hands-on, learning environment,” said Mitchell.

With over a decade of experience designing camps in the S.T.E.A.M fields (Science-Technology-Engineering-Arts-Mathematics), Black Rocket utilizes cutting-edge, easy-to-use, low-cost technology to foster innate student creativity and spark self- empowerment with a “make your own” philosophy.

Students in the program come away with practical real world experience, 21st century skills, career awareness, and individualized learning.

There will be two classes offered per week. Each 12-hour camp will meet Monday through Thursday for three-hour sessions; a morning session 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition rates are charged to attend either a half or full day session registration fee included.

More camps will be offered the weeks of July 8-12, July 15-19, and July 22-26.

Registration is underway and can be found online at westshore.asapconnected.com

For more information, contact the Business and Community Education office at (231) 843-5825, or email cemitchell@westshore.edu for details on the registration process.