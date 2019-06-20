‘Housing Matters’ forum aims to inform, engage public

MANISTEE — A community forum hosted by Project Rising Tide will explore housing needs in Manistee.

The “Housing Matters” forum will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 26 at the Manistee High School auditorium.

Manistee and communities across the nation are facing a housing shortage. Lissette Reyes, community development fellow, said this issue is changing the population, limiting business growth and raising costs for renters and home buyers.

As part of Rising Tide, in which Manistee has been selected to participate for 2019, housing was identified as a top concern.

Reyes said she has been working with local leaders to address various aspects of housing. Now, several possible solutions have been identified and will be shared at the forum.

“Housing is an issue that is really across the state. It’s not unique to Manistee,” she said. “We have been doing some different things for the housing initiative, but we wanted to do the forum to also discuss some of the housing recommendations that we are providing to the City of Manistee.”

Sarah Lucas, executive director of Housing North, said the event will feature presentations, a question and answer session, and more.

“We will not just talk about housing from a business perspective, but I will talk about some of the causes of the housing issue that Manistee is experiencing,” Lucas said. “Some of the things that we are looking at as potential solutions for Manistee.”

During the event, the public will be able covey their top priorities, which will be recorded.

“There will be an opportunity to ask questions and give comments,” Lucas said. “We will ask people to give their feedback and vote for their priorities. It will be mainly informative, but there will be opportunities for input.”

Event organizers say the following questions will be addressed:

• Who needs housing in Manistee, and what kind?

• What has been happening in Manistee and other communities to meet housing needs?

• What else can community partners in the Manistee area do to meet housing needs?

• How do housing solutions fit in with your vision for Manistee’s future?

Reyes said the forum serves as a way for local leaders to hear from the public and inform others on current issues. Many local organizations and businesses in the area, she said, are searching for housing solutions for their workers.

“This is kind of just a way to connect with the community, and to discuss things that we have been doing so far,” she said. “We have been working with different organizations to tackle housing solutions.”

While some simply do not understand the housing issue, Lucas said they are hoping to spread more awareness.

“People just kind of go by their own experiences, and if they have housing, they are not really aware of what the issues are unless they know someone who has been through it,” she said. “All of the solutions that we talk about with housing really require a lot of understanding and support. This is kind of step one in addressing the issues that we have out there.”

To learn more about Manistee’s Project Rising Tide, visit the Facebook page at “Manistee Rising.”