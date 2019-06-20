Looking Back for May 21

20 YEARS AGO

Stronach Township receives new fire truck

The new Stronach Township Freightliner fire truck was on display earlier this month during the annual Stronach Township meeting. The fire chief, assistant fire chief and many of the firemen showed up to help answer questions concerning the running of the new truck and to show some of the many up-to-date features of the truck.

40 YEARS AGO

Forest Service reveals status of study

Four sections of the Big Manistee River and its tributaries, including the Pine River, will “probably” be recommended for scenic status under the Federal Scenic and Wild Rivers Act while a fourth section will be recommended for a recreational status, a U.S. Forest Service River planner told the Manistee County Planning Commission last night.

New business manager

The Manistee Public School district’s new business manager, John Kuenzli, was introduced to the community yesterday when he met with Superintendent Thomas Culbert to sign the contract for his position. Having just finished a nine-year stint as principal of Saugatuck High School, Kuenzli brings to his position a wealth of academic background and experience.

80 YEARS AGO

Blockade of Airport Road is protested

The city commission at its regular meeting last night heard a petition from River Road residents protesting the blockade of a county highway through the Manistee-Blacker Airport. The commission at its first June meeting told City Manager Otto Damrow to block off the airport road so that a plane hazard could be removed and roadside ditches filled up, in accordance with wishes from the aeronautical department. This action was necessary if the city is to stand any chance of being designated as a stopping point on the proposed new Grand Rapids-Traverse City airline route. The manager blocked off the road, but the barricade was subsequently removed by order of the county road commission. Numerous Manistee Township residents signed the petition asking the city to construct a new road south of the airport while it was questioned if the city any rights in the matter.

WPA work to be done in the forest

Plans for WPA work under local Forest Service auspices for the period beginning July 1 and ending Sept. 30 were finished at noon today. The plans include reforestation work and ground preparation for reforestation; road betterment; and camp and picnic grounds improvement at Camp Manikiwa at Brethren.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum