MAPS approves 2019-20 budgets

MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education met in special session on Wednesday evening with the main purpose being to adopt the 2019-20

budgets for the district.

It is mandated by the state that school districts must have a balanced budget in place by July 1. MAPS finance director Howard Vaas laid out the proposed budget for the board in a public hearing prior to the special meeting to take a vote on the new budgets. Vaas first presented them with several assumptions that were used in building the general fund budget, which is the main one for the district.

Vaas said the assumptions he and his staff worked off of building the budget were:

• A decrease of 47 full time equivalents (students);

• An increase of $165 to the per pupil foundation allowance; and

• A 25 percent reduction in the funding MAPS receives from chartering the Michgan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA). MAPS is able to claim 3 percent of MGLVA’s per pupil funding for being the chartering agent and last year that was near $500,000.

The board also was informed the 2019-20 general fund budget included the following factors:

• Allowances for contractual salary increases;

• A reduction in administrative staffing;

• The purchase of two new school buses;

• The replacement of a boiler at Kennedy Elementary; and

• A total of $150,000 of general funds for safety enhancements at the Manistee Middle/High School building.

Vaas said in making out a budget there were known factors and unknown ones in the process.

“We levy two millage rates as we have 18 mills on non-homestead properties, and that goes for operations, and then we levy 2.25 mills for debt service and that is related for the construction of the middle/high school building,” said Vaas. “The two big variables when you are making a budget is how many kids you are going to have and what the state (per pupil) foundation allowance. For the last several years we were guessing on the kids and knowing what the foundation allowance was and now we are back to guessing on both of those because we don’t have a state aid note yet.”

That prompted Vaas and his staff to budget conservatively this year.

“It’s kind of like a continuation budget this year as we took everything we knew and applied our assumptions,” said Vaas. “So we built a budget based on 47 fewere students in the district and that number was developed by the company we hired to do an enrollment projection for us. We hope it isn’t 47 students, but we built it based on that number of students.”

Vaas pointed out that the state budget isn’t expected to be completed until October, but there is the governor’s, house and senate proposals for state aid that are currently being discussed.

“I used the house version, which is the least favorable to be on the safe side and that had an increase of $165 per pupil,” said Vaas.

The overall revenues on the expenditure went down from $15,607,100 last year to $14,994,500 this year.

“On the revenue side, local revenues went down as I have hinted that we finally seen the increase in taxable value as we picked up about 2.7 percent,” said Vaas. “It might seem odd that local revenues went down, but we factored in a 2 percent increase because there will be some that are uncollected and impact that number.”

Another decline in local revenues is the district isn’t going to be holding a technology sale in the upcoming year. Because of the recent purchases there will be expenditures in this budget, but no sales for money coming back in.

The Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds that come from the Little River Casino Resort based on taxable value and what the district levies is expected to go up this year from $786,200 to $861,700. However, the state aid funds are expected to fall because of the decline in students, from $9,048,550 to $8,812,900.

Federal funds are also expected to fall from $657,250 to $423,500 based on current allocations. The last source of revenue is the incoming transfers with the biggest one being the MGLVA funds, but that is expected to fall from $798,100 to $607,800.

“The governor proposal is calling for a 25 percent reduction in funding for online academies so just to be safe we plugged in the reduction,” said Vaas. “So, overall we are looking at about $612,000 less in funding from this year.”

On the expenditure side, Vaas said they dropped in all the numbers from this year and included salary increases. Vaas said that held pretty much true from top of bottom on that side of the ledger.

However, three big ticket items were the purchase of two new buses in transportation funds, $105,000 in new math curriculum and a $150,000 in operations and maintenance cost for new safety measures being put into place on the entrance to the middle/high school building. The end result was the budget showed revenues exceeding expenditures by $150,000.

Vaas said thanks to MAPS healthy fund balance of $3,084,663, coming up with the $150,000 was not a problem. However, that will lower the fund equity to $2,934,663.

The business manager also reviewed the athletic fund budget of $432,500 revenue (including $381,000 transfer from general fund) and $432,500 expenditures, the Paine Aquatic Center fund of $239,000 in expenditures and revenue (including $85,000 from general fund) and the healthy food service fund.

All of the budgets were approved after being reviewed by the board.

Board members also voted to approve the borrowing of $1,650,000 for start of the school year because state funding does not start coming into until October.

“We used to borrow $4 million every year, because of our large fund equity we can borrow less which will save us a lot in interest until the state funding starts coming in,” said superintendent Ron Stoneman.