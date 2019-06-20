Saints to face Saginaw in 4-game road series

The Manistee Saints hit the road this weekend for a four-game series against the Saginaw Sugar Beets — a team Manistee beat 12-9 last Sunday despite facing an early 7-0 deficit.

While no team ever wants to be on the wrong end of a 7-0 score early in a game, Saints manager Tyrone Collins believes the comeback demonstrated to the players something he and his coaching staff have been preaching since Day 1: They’re never out of a game.

“As coaches, of course, we’re always trying to encourage them and let them know they’re never out of a game,” he said. “But all of a sudden you’re down seven and then you come back, get the runs, get yourself back in the game and then you win it. Then you can look at your guys and you can say, ‘See? I told you. You’re never out of it.’”

Nick Brzezinski paces the Saints’ high-powered offense and leads the team in batting average (.500) and RBIs (13).

“Our offense continues to be a force,” Collins said. “We were down 7-0, our heads were down, it was pouring down rain, we were playing in the mud and the guys came right back. It was great. … Our one through eight or one through nine, every one of those guys can hit the ball well. Nick Brzezinski had a heck of a game, he had a grand slam and a couple other hits as well. Our offense is clicking and doing things right.”

The Saints stand alone atop the Great Lakes United Baseball League with a perfect 6-0 record while the Sugar Beets hold a 4-1 record. It’s hard to find glaring flaws in a team yet to experience its first loss, but Collins would like to see the pitching staff limit the number of walks it allows.

“We’re still working on the pitching, certainly,” Collins said. “We’re still giving up too many walks. We have to figure out a way to throw strikes because as the season goes on and we play some of the better teams in the league, we’re not going to get away with walking as many people as we are.”

Levi Irish and Kirk Myers will handle the pitching duties on Saturday while Ty Sobczak and Austin Harper will start on the bump on Sunday.

Collins hopes Myers has a repeat performance of Sunday’s effort. Myers pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Saints clawed their way back into the game.

“Kirk Myers came in and he shut those guys down,” Collins said. “We put up three innings of zeros with Kirk Myers pitching. He did really well for us and kept us in the game. He basically saved the game for us.”

Collins has been pleased with Manistee’s defense of late and feels it will continue to improve as the players develop more chemistry.

“They’re committing a few mistakes here and there,” Collins said. “We looked like a circus for a little bit on a rundown, so we worked on that a little bit on Wednesday and we’re going to work on that a little bit more before our next games.

“It’s just one of those things,” he continued. “You don’t get enough time to work on everything — especially with summer ball — and some of these guys haven’t really played together very long. There are certain things like that, when you get in a rundown situation somebody forgets what their job was or something, but for the most part our defense has been pretty sound.”

The games will be held at Freeland High School with a 1 p.m. start time on both Saturday and Sunday.