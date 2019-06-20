Tin Can Tourists return to Orchard Beach State Park

MANISTEE – Around 60 vintage campers were on display this week, as Tin Can Tourists (TCT) rolled into Orchard Beach State Park to celebrate the group’s centennial anniversary.

The club is commemorating their shared 100th anniversary with the Michigan State Park system, by holding rallies in many places where the club’s members have historically camped.

Forrest Bone, TCT national president said Orchard Beach State Park has played a role in their club’s history. “People have traveled from all over to come to Michigan and a lot of them spent time at Orchard Beach,” he said

Between 1935 and 1940, Orchard Beach State Park was a common rallying point for campers before heading to the fairgrounds in Traverse City.

Starting with the 1935 Curtiss Aerocar, vintage makes and models at the rally include Airstreams, Avions, Shastas, Scottys and Spartanettes. Some even get into period dress to represent the age of their trailer.

The club isn’t just for vintage campers, however. “We’re a group that is open to all, so there’s some newer models as well,” said Bone.

The Tin Can Tourists formed in 1919 after the introduction of the original Ford Model T spawned motorized recreational camping. The Tin Can Tourists club name comes from the Model T’s nickname – the “Tin Lizzie.” Early campers would cover their car’s radiator with a tin can to identify their membership in the TCT.

The TCT died out during the mid-1980’s, before being resurrected by Forrest and Jeri Bone at Camp Dearborn in Milford Michigan. Today, the group has grown to over 2,000 members and is the largest and oldest club of its kind.

“We’re kind of international right now as far as membership goes,” Bone said. “We have representatives in Canada, in France, in Germany, and in Great Britain; we even have a guy that’s very active in Japan.”

Centennial celebrations, rallies, and caravans are planned throughout the United States, including events in Florida and Michigan.

On Friday morning the group will be departing Manistee, heading for Interlochen, following in the steps of Tourists’ past.

For Forrest Bone, it isn’t all about the retro trailers, the club also emphasizes the simple pleasures of camping and travel. “It is just about the camaraderie and fun,” he said. “The trailers are a big part of it, but when it comes right down to it, it’s the people along the way that we’ve met that really matter.”

More information on the group and its upcoming activities can be found at tincantourists.com