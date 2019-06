BRETHREN — A fundraiser for the Brethren Community Food Pantry will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 22 at the Lakeview Church of the Brethren.

The church is located at the corner of Coates Highway and High Bridge Road.

Donations of gently used articles and baked goods may be left at the church via the rear entrance from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, the day before the sale.