Captivating Croatia

Small country has much to offer to visitors

By Roxanne Rowley

Special to the News Advocate

Several years ago we had the good fortune to visit the lovely country of Croatia in Eastern Europe. While it is a small country with a population of just 4.5 million, it packs a big wallop with Roman ruins, breathtaking scenery that includes mountains, forests and waterfalls, wonderfully friendly people and delicious food.

Croatia has about a thousand years of rather complicated history. It has been influenced by many foreign powers including the Romans, Hungarians, Venetians, Ottomans, Habsburgs and Yugoslavia. After the break up of Yugoslavia, Croatia gained its independence in 1991 following much bloodshed during The Homeland War. Fortunately that period is past, and while the people there are mindful of their history, they are happy to have moved

past those complex times.

Zagreb is the capital of Croatia, with a population of about 800,000 residents. It is a wonderful blend of old and new. There are remnants of medieval walls and towers throughout the city, along with trams that make frequent stops at the Main Square, Jelacic Square. The square is named after a national hero, Josip Jelacic, who was instrumental in uniting the Croats when they were under the Hapsburg Empire. The huge fresh market was one of our favorite places to stroll in Zagreb. Besides fresh fruits and veggies, there was fish, meats, cheese, souvenirs, even clothing and shoes. It was like an outdoor mall.

Croatia has 3,600 miles of coastline along the beautiful, turquoise-hued Adriatic Sea

Opatija is a beautiful little resort town along the Adriatic. In the 19th century it was a popular vacation spot for the well-heeled of Europe. There are still some beautiful villas from the time of the Hapsburgs, some are privately owned and some have been transformed into small hotels. There is a lovely brick promenade along the Adriatic that extends for about eight miles. We walked along that promenade to a little fishing village called Volosko for lunch. What an excellent walk to enjoy the sun and the turquoise waters of the sea.

Croatia only has one national park and it is spectacular. Plitvice Lakes National Park is a wonder of lush greenery, 16 terraced lakes, remarkably clear waters and waterfalls too numerous to count. The planked walkways make it easy to admire and explore. It is a scenic, relaxing place to visit. The park also is home to nearly 1,300 species of plants and wildlife that includes deer, wolves, lynx, wild boar, voles, brown bears, otters; 350 species of butterflies, 42 kinds of dragonflies, 21 types of bats and 160 species of birds (like owls, herons, eagles, grouse, storks). No wonder over a million people visit this outstanding natural wonder every year.

Split, Croatia has history all the way back to the 4th century during the Roman Empire, when the Roman Emperor Diocletian built a massive palace. The huge palace took 11 years to build at the cost of the lives of 2,000 slaves

during its construction. Unfortunately Diocletian remains known for his cruel reign, especially the persecution of Christians. After the palace was abandoned the locals moved in and the medieval town grew from there. Today the almost 1,700 year old palace makes up about half the town of Split. There is a maze of shops that zigzags through the ancient streets and it is easy to get turned around! About 2,000 people live or work behind the historic walls.

Dubrovnik, Croatia, is a beautiful city on the Adriatic that is about 800 years old. It has a population of about 45,000 residents. A very popular tourist location, over 1.27 million visited there in 2018, up 8 percent over 2017. One of the most interesting attractions is the ancient wall that encompasses the old section of the city for one and a quarter miles. The views from the wall are stunning and give you a view of the noteworthy landmarks.

There are several churches and many museums to explore. Buskers (street musicians) are dotted throughout the city for the enjoyment of passersby. There is a second tier to the city that has many small restaurants which feature the hearty food of the area — lots of locally sourced delicious sausages and root veggies. I think it would be hard to have a bad meal there.

Hum, Croatia, is the world’s smallest city with fewer than 35 residents. The city dates back to the 11th century and is encompassed by a wall. All of the homes are within the city walls. There are two small churches, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary which was built in 1802. The church of St Jerome was built in the 12th century and is noted for its ancient wall paintings. It does not take long to see all of Hum, but it is fun to linger and enjoy the ambiance of such a charming place. Hum is famous for its mistletoe grappa, brandy and truffles.

When were in Croatia the TV show “Games of Thrones” had become very popular. Parts of the program were filmed in Diocletian’s Palace and Dubrovnik. We saw quite a few young people with “Game of Thrones” maps, visiting those filming sites. I hope they also appreciated the history of the places they were visiting.

We loved Croatia so much that we have been back a couple of times. The beauty of the countryside, the fascinating history, the proud and friendly people make it a very captivating place to visit.