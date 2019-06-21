Forest Service to host Smokey Bear chalk competition

OSCODA — Looking for a memorable way to spend the Fourth of July weekend? Then head over to Lumberman’s Monument on July 5 for the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ first-ever Smokey Bear sidewalk chalk competition.

Beginning at 1 p.m., teams of two to five participants will have one hour to draw the most patriotic Smokey Bear. Smokey himself will judge the competition.

To reserve a sidewalk square, call (989) 362-8961. The competition is free and open to the public. Chalk will be provided, and in the event of rain the competition will be moved to July 10.

The sidewalk chalk competition won’t be the only fun and exciting event at Lumberman’s Monument this summer. The Forest Service will also offer a series of interpretive programs, including:

• Kid’s Day: Life of a Wildland Fighter at 1 p.m. on July 2 — kids will learn about fire shelters, Pulaskis and other wildland firefighting tools.

• Shanty Boy – A Presentation by Michael Deren at 1 p.m. on July 6 — history comes alive as Michael Deren, playing lumberjack/shanty boy Jim Murphy, recreates the great lumber boom of the 19th century.

• Vampire Fish at 1 p.m. on July 16 — Andrea Miehls of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission will teach participants about the blood-sucking sea lamprey and other invasive species in the Great Lakes.

• Junior Forest Ranger Program from 1-3:30 p.m. on July 17 — kids ages 6-12 will have the opportunity to earn Junior Forest Ranger badges and help Smokey Bear prevent wildfires. Call (989) 362-8961 to register by July 3.

These free programs will be held at Lumberman’s Monument, 5401 Monument Road in Oscoda. Voluntary donations will be accepted in the visitor’s center to help cover operating costs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

More information about summer programs at Lumberman’s Monument is available on the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ website and Facebook page.