Hooked on fiber art

Manistee Rug School hosts over 100 students

MANISTEE — When it comes to fiber art, rug hooking is an age-old craft beloved by many across the globe.

This week at the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee, more than 100 students joined the 19th annual West Shore Ruggers Guild Manistee Rug School.

Karen Rorick, member of the West Shore Ruggers Guild, said this year’s school was a hit, and they held plenty of classes for fiber artists to take part in.

“We have 117 students and seven teachers,” Rorick said. “There’s beginners and there’s people like us who have been doing this for 25 years.”

Alaina Trout, member of the West Shore Ruggers Guild, said rug hooking teachers come from all over the nation, specializing in different styles.

“This is all fiber related, mostly they are doing traditional rug hooking,” Trout said. “There are a few people that are doing punching with yarns and appliqué. It’s a wide variety and each teacher has their own special niche. They can do all of these things, but they usually have a specialty.”

Students also come from various states across the nation.

“We have people from Oregon, New Hampshire, Florida and California,” Rorick said. “It’s not just people from this area in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.”

Rug hooking is a craft that has transformed over the years. In the past, fiber artists used burlap for a base, but now other fabrics such as linen or rug warp are used more often.

Participants weave the wool into the base using different methods, with a range of patterns drawn on each base.

The Manistee Rug School has always welcomed a wide variety styles of rug hooking, said Trout.

“This is how our group has grown, by people seeing what we are doing here with rug hooking,” she said. “We want people to have a variety of teachers that they can take from to give them a really good experience with all of the things that’s possible with rug hooking.”

In order to join the school, sign up takes place nearly a year in advance. This year’s event was full.

“Most (students) do not have time to finish, but their teacher has set up a pattern so they know the color plans and they picked out their wool,” Trout said. “They pretty much know what they are going to do at home to finish the rug.”