Looking Back for June 22

20 YEARS AGO

Dinner to support museum renovation

The Brethren Heritage Association is holding an old-fashioned, country-style chicken dinner with all the fixings on June 27 with the proceeds used to finish the Brethren Heritage Museum. The association is currently focusing on installing the museum’s electrical wiring. The building, a historical log structure known as Brown’s store and formerly located near Red Bridge on Coates Highway, was moved to its current location in the Village of Brethren in September, 1996.

40 YEARS AGO

Prison camp sparks lively discussion

The controversy over the placement of a proposed minimum security prison camp in either Manistee or Benzie County continued to grow last night, with around 300 people showing up at a public input hearing in northern Manistee County to express their views, often loudly, on the camp issue. The camp would house around 100 minimum custody prisoners and employ up to 25 people.

Kimba is the greatest cat

Kimba was the fairest of them all at the Noah’s Ark Cat Show Saturday in the Armory. Kimba, whose main feature is a white body and a dark tail, was voted Best of Show, as well as Outstanding Male and Second Youngest cat. He is owned by Jacob Bialik. Also in the Best of Show category was Brutus, owned by Wayne Schrader, won second and Dillon, owned by Meaghan Kennedy, won third.

60 YEARS AGO

US-31 repairs made

Emergency repairs on US-31 in this area were made last week by the Globe Construction Company financed by the State Highway Department. Highway width was not altered. The emergency repairs were badly needed due to many cracked-up spots of pavement.

80 YEARS AGO

More than 40,000 acres may revert to state

Unless owners make arrangements to redeem the property before Nov. 3 of this year, more than 40,000 acres of land in Manistee County will come under control of the state on that date. The 40,000 acres include about 175 separate property descriptions in the city of Manistee as well as hundreds of descriptions throughout the county.

Barber and beauty shop redecorate

Pawlicki and Talbot, barber and beauty shop at 403 River Street, announced their complete redecoration today – in cooperation with the local Beautify Manistee movement just in time for the Forest Festival. The barber shop has been completely redecorated; the baseboard and woodwork are ivory; the walls are brown in the lower half and cream in the upper half. Appointments in green have also been made to harmonize with the barber chairs and lounges. The beauty shop has received like redecoration in terra cota and ivory to match several pieces of new, modernistic furniture. All floors have been waxed too.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum