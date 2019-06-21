Manistee Hospital files labor charge against Nurses Association

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) on Thursday.

According to a press release, Manistee Hospital officials say the MNA allegedly violated federal law when it “engaged in a pattern of behavior designed to frustrate and delay the bargaining process.”

Both parties have been engaging in collective bargaining negotiations since October 2017, but a voluntary agreement on all terms of a successor agreement has not been met.

“The MNA’s actions are not in the best interest of nurses who are valuable members of the Health Care Team,” said Kim Weckesser, director of Human Resources at Manistee Hospital. “Nurses who care for our community deserve to be treated better and deserve to receive their wage increases at the same time as other employees.”

In a released statement, John Karebian, executive director of the MNA, said MNA nurses reportedly filed several unfair labor practice charges against Manistee Hospital.

In April, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against Manistee Hospital, following an investigation into the charges.

The complaint was issued by the NLRB because a settlement was not reached, according to the NLRB’s website. A hearing before an administrative law judge is set for August.

“This is merely another example of Munson executives trying to bully the hardworking nurses at (Manistee Hospital) into accepting even more cuts to their health care and retirement to line their pockets,” stated Karebian. “Management has demanded major concessions to RN’s compensation and working conditions that will severely limit the ability to recruit and retain RNs.”

In the press release, Weckesser said Munson Healthcare’s benefits package as a nonprofit slightly differs from that of the former West Shore Medical Center, which was a government-owned entity.

Weckesser added that the benefits and pension plan proposed to the nurses is identical to other hospitals.

“The hospital has been more than patient and willing to negotiate, but has not received the same courtesy in return,” Weckesser said. “We made it clear that we needed to move forward with pay increases and minimal changes to retirement and health care plan benefits by July 1, 2019, but have been unable to do so because of the union’s tactics to frustrate and delay the collective bargaining process. It is difficult to find common ground when you do not know what the other side wants.”

According to Karebian, MNA nurses will continue “fight back” against hospital officials.

“Instead of wasting patient care dollars on strong-arming nurses with spurious legal activities,” Karebian said, “Munson should be spending those resources to keep vital service lines like the OB open, and actually fulfill their mission to care for the Manistee community.

“While management’s proposed changes to RN benefits and working conditions and elimination of critical health care services may seem minor to the corporate executives at Munson, MNA nurses will continue to stand up and fight back against management’s attempts to put profits over patients in Manistee and across the state of Michigan.”

For nearly 18 months, both parties have been operating on a day-to-day extension of the prior collective bargaining agreement.

“Nurses deserve to have closure and a new contract in a timely manner. The hospital has done everything it can up to this point to complete contract negotiations,” said Weckesser.