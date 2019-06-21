MAPS to increase safety entrance to middle/high school building

MANISTEE — When the Manistee Middle/High School building was constructed, school safety issues were not as big a concern as they are today.

However, times have changed dramatically and school districts everywhere are taking steps to protect their students and to make sure they are safe at all times of the day. Student safety in schools has become a top priority right alongside student achievement.

Architects who originally designed the Manistee Middle/High School building didn’t need to be thinking about that 20 years ago since it wasn’t a problem.The design they came up with at the main door was a stylish one that opens directly into the commons area where lunch is served and student gatherings are quite common. At any given time several hundred students can be congregating in that area right next to the entrance.

Two years ago the first steps were taken when a camera/buzzer system was installed on the front doors where visitors had to be buzzed into the building. Although that created additional security, the common courtesy of opening a door for someone approaching and students opening doors for other students left a flaw in the security of it.

That is why the Manistee Area Public Schools will be spending $150,000 of general fund money to shore up the security at the entrance of that building. The district has a little over $3 million in fund equity, meaning the project is well within the district’s budget.

The new, safer entrance will entail two steps to gain admittance to the building during the school day. MAPS superintendent Ron Stoneman informed the board this week on the details the facilities committee has been working on for the project.

“We met on Wednesday with the main topic being to review the plans for middle/high school entrance,” said Stoneman. “Our architect was there and we had preliminary pricing from the Chistman Contruction Company (of Grand Rapids). It was a productive meeting and they answered a lot of our questions. We are pretty excited about that building and the opportunity for our students and the community to have a secure entrance on that building.”

Stoneman said those improvements were identified as a potential item in the facilities improvements in the anticipated upcoming bond proposal. The superintendent said since the district is making that improvement to the facility with general fund dollars they can remove it from the upcoming bond proposal.

“We want to get that project up and moving,” he said. “The process is this plan has to be reviewed by the state, and the architects and construction firm turns in documents to the state to be reviewed and approved. But we can do bid seeking simultaneously and the state approval can take from four to six weeks to four months for approval. So we will see how quickly it gets turned around, but in the meantime we will be soliciting bids and going through the legal process.”

Stoneman said the feedback they are getting from the architect and the construction company is they may have to do some recruiting of companies locally and regionally to do the work because at this time of the year many have already taken on numerous projects.

“The market is saturated with work,” said Stoneman. “It is possible we could tie this project to other ones in the area as Christman is working on the West Shore Community College project in Manistee on River Street (in the former Glik’s building) and maybe that project will align with our project. That could allow for convenience bidding.”

Stoneman said that most of the oversight of the project could be handled internally by the MAPS team with some assistance from Christman. That would result in a savings on the project to the district.

The project could move forward, said Stoneman, even after the start of school because they do have an additional access that could be temporarily used with the doors by the band room.

“I think we can handle that flow of student traffic, but as soon as we can get on this project would be best for us,” said Stoneman. “I think once the materials are on site it will not take too long to complete it. It’s not a large project and smaller local or regional contracting companies could do it.”