Men’s book club meet aboard SS City of Milwaukee

MANISTEE — The Lake Shore Men’s Book Group found the perfect place in Manistee for their June meeting.

The SS City of Milwaukee and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Acacia provided the perfect environment. The selected book being discussed was “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon. This true story happened in 1917 during WWI in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was the largest explosion ever to occur up until that time. It killed over 2,000 people and obliterated about half of the city. The channel and harbor in Halifax has a configuration similar to the Manistee channel and Manistee Lake. The two boats that collided and that ultimately caused the huge explosion were similar in size to the SS City of Milwaukee.

The men in the group were very pleased with the tour they received, and some of the men also toured on the Acacia.

A lunch meeting was held in the cafeteria on the boat where the book discussions took place. Another book that was referenced during the meeting was, “Long Ships Passing” by Walter Havighurst.

The Lake Shore Book Group is comprised of 13 men who come from all parts of Manistee County. They enjoy reading especially local and Michigan authors and the chance to meet and support local businesses.