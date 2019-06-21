SARAH HOWARD: Wagoner Center, Fourth of July events keeping seniors busy

By SARAH HOWARD

Senior Center Executive Director

Hello Manistee County! I am really looking forward to all of the excitement around our county in the next few weeks. Summer hasn’t started off with the best weather, but it is going to get better and warmer.

I have been busy talking about the new Wagoner Community Center. We are working on more grants and keeping the information circulating. There isn’t anything better than looking forward to something that will be important to the community. We had a work bee last Tuesday at the Wagoner Community Center. Everyone did a great job, we have jobs inside and outside and everyone is invited to come and help. The next Work Bee is July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Remember everyone is welcome to come and help.

I hope you’re ready for the Kick Off to the Fourth of July party. You can pick up your tickets at the senior center on River Street. There will be no tickets sold at the door. We have a lot of fun at this party. There is going to be great music performed by Virgil Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band and delicious food catered by Jerry Zupin. There are always so many wonderful surprises at this party, so don’t miss out on a great time.

We also have a Polka Party down at the Lions Pavilion from 7-11 p.m. on July 5. Come and enjoy some fun music and bring family and friends so they can see you shake it up a little. There is nothing more fun than seeing everyone having a great time. You can get your tickets at the door, on July 5 at First Street Beach.

This week we have some great things coming up and I hope you can find something you would like to try. Sunday we have our monthly senior potluck. Bring a dish to pass and be ready for some great food, great fun and wonderful fellowship.

Monday we have Police Talk with Sheriff John O’Hagan. Come in and learn something new. John always has a great presentation and you never know who or what may be coming with him.

Tuesday we have Toe Tapping with the 3Ds. Come in and listen to some great music and enjoy visiting with your friends. Wednesday is Fun Bingo and you never know what might happen. I love to see the crowds come in for some fun.

Thursday, we have another Mystery Trip and if you aren’t heading out for the trip, be ready to have a great time with Carrie and Roger. Their music will put a smile on your face and you will be happy you came in.

Friday is our Fourth of July Kick Off party, so remember MCCOA/senior center office will be closed. But the Meals on Wheels will still serve lunch.

On Saturday there will be an Old Bag Sale at the Senior Center. Come in and check out all of the purses, handbags, wallets, luggage and fanny packs that came in. Thank you to everyone who donated such beautiful bags. Without you none of this would be possible.

I want to thank everyone who helped out on the Project FRESH program. This is such a great program that gets coupons to seniors for fresh fruits and veggies from local farm markets and farmers. We take the coupons throughout the county and get them to the seniors that can really use them.

Last week the Advisory Board had a big garage sale, but it got pretty much rained out. They’re trying again this weekend. Today will be the last day. I heard there were some great treasures that found new homes. I don’t know about you, but I love garage sales, but I am trying to downsize and whenever I go to a garage sale or a second hand shop, I always bring something home. A huge thank you to everyone who helped in any way on this great project.

Have a great week and remember to try something new!

PROJECT FRESH

Senior Project FRESH coupons are still available. Manistee County seniors (60 and over) who meet income eligibility requirements (1 person household $22,459; 2 person $30,451) may pick up coupons at the Manistee Senior Center 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday as long as supplies last. One coupon book per household.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place on the third Friday of the month from 9-11 a.m. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be July 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the senior center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held on July 1.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet at 3 p.m. on July 11 at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Low impact Zumba Tuesdays 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public and free to Manistee County seniors. Chair yoga classes Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and $5/class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231) 299-1552. Appointments are held at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is Thursday, at 10:30. Call the senior center to sign up.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Sunday

• 1 p.m. Potluck

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Strut (jazzy tap class)

• 10 a.m. Computer/cellphone help

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

• 6 p.m. Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. “Musical” German class (marina)

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

Thursday

• 9 a.m. Mystery trip

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit (m)

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Chair yoga (marina)

• 11:30 a.m. Carrie & Roger

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

Friday

• 11 a.m. Fourth of July Kick-off party, Stronach Township Hall

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

MENU FOR WEEK OF June 24-28

Monday: Meat lasagna, tossed salad, Italian vegetable, pears, garlic roll

Tuesday: Sweet & sour chicken, Asian brown rice, Asian vegetable, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Cold plate: ham, potato salad, pineapple tidbits, rye bread

Thursday: Cabbage rolls, peas & carrots, cottage cheese, peaches, bread

Friday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fresh orange, bread

(Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 1 at 10 a.m. Diabetic support group

July 2 at 11 a.m. Strummin’ with Sonny

July 3 at 11 a.m. Produce bingo

July 5, Polka Party at First Street Beach (after Lions Fish Boil) 7-11 p.m. Dancing in the pavilion.

July 11 at 3 p.m. Dementia support group. Special speaker

July 12 at 12:30 p.m. Painting with Joann

July 15 at 1 p.m., Cards & Coffee with Maureen (craft day)

July 24 at 11 a.m. White Elephant bingo

July 26 at 9 a.m Mystery trip

July 30 at 10:30 a.m. Family caregiver presentation, city marina building