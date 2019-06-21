Share your thoughts at upcoming DNR meetings

LANSING — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is providing Michigan citizens the opportunity to share input and ideas on policy decisions, programs and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.

One important avenue for this input is at meetings of the public bodies that advise the DNR and, in some cases, also set policies for natural resource management.

The following boards, commissions, committees and councils will hold public meetings next month. The public is encouraged to attend. Meeting details and agendas may change, and sometimes, meetings are canceled.

July meetings

• Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee – 9-11 a.m. on July 18 at Belle Isle Flynn Pavilion in Detroit;

• Forest Management Advisory Committee – 1-4 p.m. on July 10 at DNR Parks and Recreation Division Stewardship Office in Howell;

• Michigan Natural Resources Commission – 9 a.m. on July 11 at Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Lansing;

• Pigeon River Country Advisory Council – 5 p.m. on July 25 at Pigeon River Country State Forest Headquarters in Vanderbilt;

• Timber Advisory Council – 8:30-9:30 a.m. on July 12, conference call; dial (888) 557-8511, access code 8718230;

• Trails Advisory Council – 10 a.m. on July 10 at Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon; and

• Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council – 6 p.m. on July 18 at Island Convention Center Turtle Room in Harris.

Go to www.michigan.gov/dnr for more details or any updates.