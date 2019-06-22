Lakeside Club of Manistee donates to food pantry

MANISTEE — At the June meeting of the Lakeside Club of Manistee, paper products were donated by the members. The paper products were delivered to the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry of St. Joseph Church in Manistee for distribution to the local community in need.

The June meeting also held an election of new officers to fill vacancies. Guiding the club for the next two years are Deb Green, president; Debra Greenacre, first vice president; Lynda Beaton, director; Ann Burrell, Hhstorian/publicist; and Nanci Swenson, parliamentarian; along with current Board members Peggy Raddatz, secretary; Louise Mackowiak, treasurer; and Mary Lynn Burchard and Jane Kendall, directors.