Lakeside Club of Manistee donates to food pantry

The Lakeside Club of Manistee donated to the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry of St. Joseph Church. (Courtesy Photo)

MANISTEE — At the June meeting of the Lakeside Club of Manistee, paper products were donated by the members. The paper products  were delivered to the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry of St. Joseph Church in Manistee for distribution to the local community in need.

The June meeting also held an election of new officers to fill vacancies. Guiding the club for the next two years are Deb Green, president; Debra Greenacre, first vice president; Lynda Beaton, director; Ann Burrell, Hhstorian/publicist; and Nanci Swenson, parliamentarian; along with current Board members Peggy Raddatz, secretary; Louise Mackowiak, treasurer; and Mary Lynn Burchard and Jane Kendall, directors.

Posted by Ashlyn Korienek

Ashlyn is the cops & courts and city reporter for the Manistee News Advocate. You can reach her at (231) 398-3109 or akorienek@pioneergroup.com

