Man killed in single-vehicle accident in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY — A 59-year-old man is dead after he stuck a tree early Thursday morning.

At about 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, Benzie County 911 received a call of a single vehicle accident involving a tree. The vehicle was located by an off-duty firefighter, just west of the intersection of Wallaker and Arner roads.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Benzonia Township Fire Department and Benzie County EMS responded to the scene.

The vehicle was traveling west on Arner Road, crossing Wallaker Road when it left the roadway, striking the tree.

The occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing his seat belt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The accident is still under investigation.