Looking Back for June 24

20 YEARS AGO

Distinguished graduate

Jason Nemeck, a recent graduate of West Shore Community College’s police certification program, received the Distinguished Graduate Award from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. Each year MCLES presents the award to a graduate of each of the state’s police academies based on academics, communication skills, physical skills, leadership and appearance.

60 YEARS AGO

Youth Rally attended by many

The Manistee County Youth Rally sponsored by the Ministerial Association at Orchard Beach State Park Sunday evening had a good attendance. There was a potluck supper, a devotional period, recreation, and Rev. Towne of the Lutheran Church at Frankfort gave a thoughtful address on “Peace”.

80 YEARS AGO

Flarity is guest speaker

Frank Flarity, local post commander of the American Legion, will deliver the main address during ceremonies officially opening new CCC Camp Stronach. The ceremonies will get under way at 5 p.m. on July 4. A new flag will be dedicated to Camp Stronach and informal rites will follow.

Aviators at airport

Air minded Manisteeans have an opportunity today and tomorrow to see their city from the air. A group of aviators from Holland and Grand Rapids are Manistee’s airport with two ships. The three men form an organization known as Scenic Air Tours of the Manistee National Forest.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum