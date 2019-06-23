Material Girls honors one of their own

Rouse created more than 900 teddy bears for hospital

WELLSTON — For the past 10 years, Jean Rouse has created handmade teddy bears that have been donated to the hospital

in Manistee.

Rouse has created over 900 of the bears as a labor of love. For the past few years, members of the Material Girls of Wellston have donated material and stuffing, but Rouse funded the first years all by herself.

On June 16, the Material Girls honored Rouse with a surprise luncheon at the Norman Township Hall in Wellston.

“It’s beautiful kind-hearted people like you that bring happiness to the hearts of everyone that’s had the privilege and pure pleasure of meeting you,” said Elaine K. Twork. “You have touched the hearts deeply of every child that’s been the recipient of your huggable bears and are a cherished member and friend of all the Material Girls of Wellston.”