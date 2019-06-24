The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week June 20 through June 26, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Herculean effort loyally exerted by workmen at the Manistee Shipbuilding plant may yet enable the Fourth of July committee to realize its cherished project of a ship launching as the big feature of the holiday homecoming program, prospects for which for a time looked most dubious when a change in specifications necessitated a vast amount of added labor.

“At a meeting of the newly organized Manistee Tanning company this afternoon, P. P. Schnorbach and General Manager M. M. Brown were appointed as a committee to investigate sites about Manistee lake or river suitable for the erection of the plant.

“The tanning company will need not less than two acres of land, advantageously located

For water and rail shipping. Anyone having suitable lake or river frontage for this project is requested to communicate with Mr. Schnorbach or Mr. Brown at once.

“The closing day for the clinics which have for the last three days been conducted by the Michigan Anti-tuberculosis association in Dr. King’s sanitarium revealed quite a number of positive and suspicious cases of tuberculosis among the patients examined by Dr. E. R. Van der Slice and his assistant Miss Charlotte Ludington. More than 40 people appeared during the clinics.

“Dr. Van der Slice said: ‘There are many positive cases and a large number of suspicious cases in Manistee and the surrounding country. The community ought to make provisions for tuberculars. It is in need of a sanitarium and if this could be established it should offer free treatment to its patients.

“‘The idea of people going to a sanitarium to pay for their treatment is all wrong because the disease of tuberculosis is a social disease and should be treated as such. Most people who have tuberculosis have contracted it not through any fault of their own, but because of existing conditions. For this reason, it is only fair for the community to organize some society to care for them. This means the city must not only build a sanitarium but they must also provide free treatment.

“‘More people who are tuberculosis victims are people of oderate circumstances, the working class, who can’t afford to pay the enormous price of sanitarium treatment. The community should think this problem over and discuss it thoroughly. The county could act alone or in association with surrounding counties.’

“Alex ‘Sonny’ Hornkohl returned today from Fort Sheridan, where he has been convalescing from injuries received in France while in service in the army. He has received his discharge. He was accompanied by his parents from Ludington this morning.

“Automobile dealers are apprehensive that before the middle of the summer it will be impossible to secure sufficient cars for their trade. Local representatives of at least three or four makes now have waiting lists. Manufacturers are unable to supply the demand. The situation becomes more tense each week.

“The reason for the existing situation is obvious. The nation is enjoying an almost unprecedented prosperity. More cars are demanded for business. The individual has more money at his disposal than ever in the past and in consequence the demand for pleasure cars is stimulated. The situation is not localized but is almost nation-wide. The result is that present production facilities are proving far inadequate.

“Manufacturers are endeavoring to distribute their output equitably between dealers. While each distributor is receiving a very small allotment the supply is far inadequate for the demand. As the request for cars is increasing in number weekly, it is feared that by the middle of the summer the situation will become even more serious.

“An undercurrent, which, it is believed, was the strongest of the year, due to the large waves, nearly drew two persons to their deaths yesterday afternoon at Fifth Avenue beach. As a result of these and previous unfortunate incidents, the city has adopted a precautionary measure in the form of a large net life guard.

“William Guimo, a traveling salesman boarding at the Pearl Hotel, was caught by the undertow and dragged beneath the waves, in water not more than four and a half feet in depth….Finally by joining of hands of about 20 bathers, a human life line was formed and the threatened man…was brought to shore by this means.

“Near 3 o’clock in the afternoon, Miss Leona Shristofferson, a high school girl, was also carried to the bottom by the undercurrent, but was quickly brought to the surface by Richard Pappenguth and Walter Ellis.

“City workers today started work of driving a piling in the shape of a pen at a spot where the water is six feet in depth. Around this piling will be nailed heavy wire fencing to prevent small children and other bathers from being dragged too far out. This method, City Manager Beauvais believes, is far better than a life rope, having proved successful at other bathing beaches.

“Lights, stealing through tinted streamers, suspended from the bedecked ceiling to the more elaborately festooned walls, cast a roseate glow over the ball room of Ramsdell hall last night. The occasion was the annual Junior hop…given to the Senior graduating class.

“Tuneful music, colorful decorations, equally colorful raiment, and gay laughter contributed to make the evening…a splendid success.

“…A large Japanese parasol interspersed with lanterns was suspended from the dome of the ceiling…On the walls were vases filled with beautiful flowers…the grand march..was led in and out of two pagadoas…covered with various colored wisterias and jack-o-lanterns. Delightful refreshments, served on trays by piquant Japanese Geisha girls, was another attractive feature.

“All details pleased the committees in charge. Johnson’s orchestra furnished the music for the evening.

“Who remembers the old-fashioned stereoscope, one of the entertaining ornaments on old time marble top parlor tables?

“More local citizens are using the scheme of utilizing their property along the Manistee River by converting it into pretentious flower gardens. Several industrious persons have already done this and their efforts have been rewarded by the admiration bestowed upon their work by boat passengers.

“The embarkment on River street, at the foot of Pine, belonging to the Pere Marquette Line Steamers company, has undergone a complete change. What used to be an old dump heap is now one of the most beautiful sights in Manistee and presents a favorable impression of the city to visitors coming in on the steamers. The rich green grass which has lately been sown there is short and thick and rows of brightly colored flowers adorn the bank. Large, red peonies and crimson, pink and white roses hanging from huge thorned bushes constitute part of the new beauty spot. Pasadena’s famed rose gardens have nothing on the P. M. Steamers’ posy patch. It’s one thing to have knowledge, but another thing to convince others that you have it.

“The spell of dry weather is having its effect on Manistee. It is especially noticeable in the city water department.

“Not for some time has there been such demand on the water supply.

“There is no danger for the city’s water supply in this abnormal demand as the source is inexhaustible. However, consumers, especially those using water for sprinkling purposes, are urged to conserve the supply and observe the sprinkling regulations. The excessive use will be discovered by users in the water rate payments.

“The hours for sprinkling are from 6 o’clock to 7:30 in the morning and from 6 o’clock to 7:30 in the evening. The city ordinance calls for the stopping of all sprinkling when a fire alarm is sounded.

“The June term of circuit court convened yesterday afternoon and the matter to be taken up was the examination of naturalization petitioners. Eleven were granted final citizens papers.

“When the Michigan Transit company’s great steamer MANITOU clears port this evening, Manistee for the first time in years will be left without a passenger boat in its harbor. Every available local craft has been pressed into service for the summer, some of which boats have been idle here for several years.

“The demand for these boats is evidence of a record-breaking lake travel and summer resort business. Further evidence of the influx of visitors to this region was furnished today when the MISSOURI arrived in port. Every stateroom had been reserved, and boat officials were compelled to provide cots for sleeping accommodations to the surplus number of passengers.

“It’s a heap sight easier to want things than it is to get them.

“Mr. and Mrs. R. R. Blacker arrived today to spend the summer in Manistee.

“When a woman refuses to go away for a week’s visit it generally isn’t because she’s afraid hubby will be lonesome–but because she’s afraid he won’t be.

“The symbolic physical exercises with aesthetic and interpretive dancing of Miss Doris Canfield on her own beautiful home lawn; the ideal piano accompaniments of Miss Doris Payne; the pleasing artistic cantilations by Mrs. George A. Dunham, and enthralling spring and summer song of Mrs. Marie Pulcher Bigge, made the last program of the Lakeside club for the 1919 administration of Mrs. Frank L. Russell memorable.

“The guests, 200 in all, including club members and friends, were seated in camp chairs on the spacious velvety lawn of Mrs. George O. Nye’s beautiful residence. A piano was placed out-of-doors for the occasion. Its tones blended with the fragrance from the rose garden and nearby shrubbery in bloom and the cheery note of the birds above in the treetops. The rhythic acts of the performers with no discordant notes made the scene perfect–one fitted to inspire a poet or a painter.

“Miss Canfield preceded her artistic work with practical examples of fundamental exercises for health and explained that a well-posed body with correlated muscles spelled health essential to success and happiness and physical culture tended to rob disease and cheat the doctor.

“Miss Canfield dressed the part of a nymph, beautiful flimsy green tones in first set and flame tones in silky gauze in second part, and in both she wore nature’s own footwear and danced on the green lawn.

“The applications for motor vehicle operator’s licenses have been received…[and officials] request that all prospective applicants call and fill out these blanks at their earliest convenience to avoid the rush that will come at the last hours before the law becomes effective Aug. 14, next.

“A summary of the act provides that all persons…hereafter desiring to operate a motor vehicle, shall first obtain a license for that purpose, but no such license shall be issued unless the applicant is over 16 years of age.

“If the application for a license shows that the applicant…has a physical defect which might affect the operation…of such a vehicle, the examiner may require…demonstration [that the applicant] is capable of safely operating a motor vehicle.

“Some people go away for the summer just to get away from the people who would come to visit them is they stayed at home.

“These are the days of real sport. A bunch of boys in bathing togs, expert swimmers all, were having the time of their carefree lives yesterday doing high dives from the rails of Maple and Smith street bridges into the river below. Their stunts were gracefully executed and provoked much admiring comment.

“The commencement exercises of the eighth grade Lincoln school were held this morning in the auditorium of the school building.

“The annual Eighth grade graduation exercises of the Guardian Angel school were held in the auditorium of the school MOnday afternoon at 3 o’clock. A large number of relatives and friends were present.

“The stage, profusely decorated with white syringas, sumacs and bright red roses, the class flower, presented a pleasing sight to the fairly good-sized audience that attended the 14th annual commencement exercises of the Manistee County Normal training class….

“A new industry is going to be added to Manistee’s fast-growing commercial enterprises. It is the American Violin Manufacturing company, now in Wheaton, Ill.

“This concern has been negotiating with the Board of Commerce for some time with respect to transferring the plant to Manistee and increasing its production facilities, and now arrangements are materializing by the sale of stock here.

“While cranking and automobile at his garage this morning, Sidney Kann suffered a badly gashed hand when the motor kicked and knocked his hand against the license plate. His injury required the attention of a physician.

“Lucky is the man whose troubles don’t bother him any more than they do his friends.

“Resplendent is its coat of gleaming white and sombre black paint, the steamer MANITOU, completely fitted out in Manistee for its summer’s run between Chicago and Mackinac Island, cleared port last night, shortly after 7 o’clock. After passing the breakwater in Lake Michigan, the handsome steamer, with full speed ahead, turned its nose toward the south and headed direct for Chicago where it will go into commission.

“The departure of this elegant passenger craft proved to be much more of a ceremony than planned. With its full complement of officers and men aboard, under Capt. William Finucan, the MANITOU left its moorings at the old Eureka dock a few minutes after 7 o’clock. This was the first time it had been moving in two years.

“As it steamed into the channel from Manistee Lake, it was met by a salute of four strident blasts from the Iron Works whistle. To this Capt. Finucan responded with four blasts from the ship’s whistle.

“The MANITOU safely passed the three bridges. On both sides of the river people had lined to view the imposing vessel as it steamed down the river. At both approaches to Maple street bridge, a throng had gathered.

“A large fleet of automobiles was on hand at Fifth avenue beach to give the steamer a rousing farewell. Among those in the party was John Seymour, formerly of the Northern Michigan Line which owned the MANITOU. The automobiles also saluted the steamer and the respect was acknowledged. A salute was also given by a government boat in the harbor.

“The MANITOU is the flagship of the Michigan Transit fleet, and is unquestionably one of the most handsome on the Great Lakes. Ever since it was the property of the former Northern Michigan Line, Manistee was its winter home, and it is hoped that in September it will again choose this port for its quarters.”