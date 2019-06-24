Beulah woman killed in traffic accident

HOMESTEAD TWP. — A 92-year-old woman was killed in a collision that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead Township.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, a crash was investigated on South Marshall Road, south of Narrow Gauge Road, at around 1:18 p.m.

A 2000 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 16-year old female from Honor, was traveling southbound on South Marshall Road. A 2001 Buick Regal, driven by Ardith Jones, of Beulah, was turning left out of a private drive to travel northbound on South Marshall Road.

As the Jeep Cherokee came over the hill, the Buick Regal was in the travel lane of the Jeep. The 16-year old attempted to stop, but was unable to prevent the collision.

Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 16-year old suffered minor injuries and did not require additional medical treatment.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.