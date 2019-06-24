DHD: Prevent bug bites this summer

MANISTEE COUNTY — It’s the season for pests in Michigan, which means mosquitoes, ticks and some flies may pose a risk for diseases, which often can be prevented.

The District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the following tips, when enjoying the outdoors:

• Use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain at least 20 percent DEET. Other repellents protect against mosquitoes, but may not be effective against ticks or other bugs;

• When using insect repellent, follow the instructions on the package and reapply as directed. In general, higher percentages of the active ingredient provide longer-lasting protection. However, this increase in protection time maximizes at about 50 percent DEET;

• If using sunscreen, apply it first, let it dry and then apply repellent. Do not use products that contain both sunscreen and repellent;

• Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Consider using clothing and gear that are treated with permethrin. If treating items yourself, follow instructions carefully. Do not use permethrin directly on skin; and

• As much as possible, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and a hat. Tuck your shirt into your pants, and tuck your pants into your socks for maximum protection.