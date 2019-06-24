FISHING REPORT: Manistee River fishing reportedly slow

BIG RAPIDS — The recent rains in northwest Michigan are having an impact on fishing.

The DNR reports because of extremely high water levels, many of the boat launching ramps have water up into the parking lots and most rivers are still running high as well.

In Mecosta County, “there’s lot of rain, so there’s not a whole lot of people talking about fishing,” Jason Donley of, Triggertime Outfitters, of Big Rapids said. “Water temperature is kind of goofy. That’s part of the problem.”

“They’re getting some trout around here in the creeks and stuff,” Dustin Hammer, of Frank’s Sporting Goods, in Morley, said. “They’re getting bluegills at the dropoffs. They’re not quite on the beds yet. They caught some about a week ago. The second push hasn’t come up yet. There’s a lot of bass in the Muskegon River right now. There’s a lot of smallmouth. They’re getting some nice pike here at the dam in Morley.”

In northwest Michigan, the DNR reports cooler water has moved into the area while Chinook salmon are hitting but the fish are scattered. Anglers are trolling the top 60 feet of water, 100 to 180 feet deep. Lake trout were hitting on spoons.

Water temperatures were increasing at Portage Lake so the fish were moving to deeper water. Bass anglers reported are getting a good number of fish by working the drop-offs.

“We’ve got a batch fish moving into 80 to 100 feet of water,” Bud Fitzgerald of Tangled Tackle, Co., in Manistee said. “Some skamania moved up in the Big Manistee River.”

Surface water temperatures at Manistee were 50 degrees, the DNR reported, while adding it’s been slow for chinook salmon.

Anglers are still picking up a few along with lake trout and steelhead in 140 to 250 feet with spoons and flies, the DNR said.

Anglers have caught crappie and bass at Manistee Lake, the DNR said, adding walleye were caught north of the Hodenpyl Dam at the Manistee River with crawlers and rapalas.

“Things are still pretty slow as waters are high, fast and dirty,” Chelsea Pete, of D-loop Outfitters in Wellston said. “Use caution if you’re wading. Hopefully with the warmer water we’re supposed to be having, it will turn around and we can get back on track. Right now, things are pretty slow.”

Surface water temperatures were 52 degrees at the Manistee River, the DNR said. Chinook salmon fishing has slowed as the fish were scattered, the DNR said.

“The mayflies are just starting to hatch,” Rob Eckerson, of Pappy’s Bait Shop in Wellston, said. “The bluegill are just starting on the beds. There’s some summer run steelhead, the skamania, starting to show up at Tippy. It looks like a good forecast for the weekend.”

At Ludington, those out trolling did manage to catch a couple Chinook along with steelhead and lake trout in 140 to 250 feet with spoons, flies and meat rigs, the DNR said. Pier fishing was slow.