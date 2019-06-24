ISN to host Japanese knotweed workshops

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network (ISN) is hosting two free workshops on how to properly identify and treat Japanese knotweed, a highly invasive plant that’s becoming a major issue for homeowners and land managers alike.

The roots of knotweed can damage infrastructure, such as building foundations and sidewalks, and the foliage can choke out native vegetation, thus hurting wildlife.

The workshop will focus on how knotweed grows and spreads, the best time and methods for controlling it, techniques to prevent it spreading, and a hands-on demonstration at a knotweed-infested site.

Workshops will be held in two locations:

• 5-7 p.m. on July 9 at Elmwood Township Hall, located at 10090 E. Lincoln Road in Traverse City; and

• 5-7 p.m. on July 10 at Munson Manistee Hospital Education Center, located at 1465 E. Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Homeowners, landscapers, land managers, environmental groups and herbicide applicators are encouraged to attend.

The workshops are stand-alone and entirely free. Light refreshments will be served. To help ISN prepare, register by contacting outreach specialist Emily Cook at (231)941-0960 ext. 20 or ecook@gtcd.org.

The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network (ISN) is a collaboration of over 40 highly motivated and respected organizations in the region. ISN’s mission is to protect, enhance, and promote northwest Michigan’s natural communities through terrestrial invasive plant management and outreach. Its service area includes Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. More information can be found at HabitatMatters.org.