Looking Back for June 25

20 YEARS AGO

Impact meetings outline street projects

Officials overseeing the city’s ongoing sewer separation project presented construction impact meetings this week for property owners who will be affected by upcoming projects. Fronting property owners on Maple Street and Webster Court were invited to a session on Monday. Work on Maple Street will begin in September. River Street property owners attended a similar meet on Wednesday. Construction on River Street will occur next summer. The sewer separation work will coincide with a $3.3 million streetscape project that will redesign and landscape the main downtown street.

40 YEARS AGO

Glocheski looks back

Chester Glocheski has been serving the city of Manistee for 20 years. In his varying job capacities as a public works employee, city building inspector, and city manager, he’s seen Manistee through the best and worst of times. “Being a native here, I could see the problems, and try to work them out,” he commented recently. Stepping into the city manager position “after three managers had come and gone”, Glocheski went to work on some of those problems. New water wells, new underground piping, and a 100 percent federally funded sidewalk project were completed under his supervision. “I don’t believe there’s any city manager who could take care of things sitting down at his desk. You have to check on things yourself. Manistee 2 ½ square miles, and I often take a ride around town to see what needs to be done and get it done that day,” he said.

At the Vogue

Now playing for the remainder of the week at the Vogue Theatre is the ice-skating romance, “Ice Castles” starring Robby Benson and Lynn Holly Johnson. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

60 YEARS AGO

Brown opens service station in Kaleva

Brown’s Service Station is opening for business in the building on Road 598 that Leo Brown of Port Huron purchased some time ago from Henry Peterson. The front of the building has been remodeled and the door relocated near the center. A portion of the floor has been built up to form an office area. In addition to Leonard gas and oils, Brown’s offers welding and auto repair service.

