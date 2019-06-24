MARY KAYE WILKOSZ: Wagoner Center will be valuable asset for entire community

TO THE EDITOR:

As the committee chair for the “Tomorrow Begins Today” capital campaign, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Manistee community for its on-going support of the Wagoner Community Center project. This effort will transform the former St. Mary’s Church into a new Manistee Senior Center having a great impact on the local senior community. While this facility will, primarily, serve Manistee County senior citizens, it will also be a valuable asset and venue for the entire community to utilize.

The campaign committee continues to meet with potential donors and has connected with private foundations that have expressed an interest in supporting our cause. We are also working closely with our local, state, and federal government representatives as well as the USDA Rural Development to make this vision a reality. For more information on the project, visit www.wagonercenter.com.

Mary Kaye Wilkosz

Chair, Wagoner Center Capital Campaign Committee